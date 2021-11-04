He is one of the great Fortnite professionals in terms of popularity, to such an extent that get your own skin . This is not only due to its combat skill and his way of running the game, but also for playing some games with the singer Drake .

Among them there may be some of the best Fortnite players So if you don’t know them yet, you should hurry to find out who you’re up against.

The monthly flow of players after several years since its launch is impressive, reaching the 350 million in the past year 2020. In fact, through the website Player Counter you can see how many people are playing right now. Specifically, during the making of this publication there are close to millions of players.

Ninja burst the casualty recordAnd while he’s been weighing the decision to drop delivery lately, it hasn’t affected his performance.

Tfue

We are facing the one who is, due to his trajectory, the best Fortnite player. He is currently on the FaZe Clan team, one of the most popular in the eSports sector.

If Tfue is characterized by something, it is for his impressive abilities to build in a matter of seconds. Has been champion in various tournaments organized with Cloak, his faithful companion. He has individually qualified for the Fortnite World Cup and has won Week 3 of the North America East.

Myth

But if we talk about construction The one who takes the jackpot is Myth, known to many as the Architect. If you run into him it will be very difficult to hurt him, since he knows how to make the most of his abilities to protect yourself with structures.

Not only is he a professional player for Team Solo Mid, but he also makes videos on YouTube, where he reaches more than 4.5 million subscribers.

LOLiTOFDEZ

The Spanish representation had to be present. Although the Andalusian no longer plays assiduously, it has been one of the referents for many Fortnite players.

In fact, the man from Malaga reached a world record 54 murders in a game. A figure that helps us get an idea of ​​the potential that LOLiTO had.

Bugha

If we stick to the amount of money raised, Bugha is unrivaled. This player managed to get hold of the incredible sum of three million dollars by winning the World Cup.

It is true that his list of triumphs is not that long either, but to gain the world Cup he has a lot of merit and shows that he is one of the best players.