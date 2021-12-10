Expert analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has offered a list of upcoming Apple devices for 2022.

Being nowhere near ending this year 2021 and entering fully into 2022 with many rumors of the next devices that Apple has planned to launch. The highly trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has spoken about what could hit the Apple Store this coming year.

In a new report published by Kuo, there is a small list of the products that will arrive in 2022, reaffirming many of its previous leaks and putting users in to hope for the best. Even the analyst already takes for granted the arrival of the new and revolutionary Apple device.

AirPods Pro 2

Starting with a very important update for the AirPods Pro 2, Kuo mentions that Apple’s wireless headphones will arrive with the first implementation of health sensors, has not elaborated on the possibilities of this feature, but it would certainly be a very good thing. In addition, it also speaks of a complete redesign of the entire chassis.

A detail that could arise with this change is the disappearance of the offspring and thus transform them into ‘Buds’ type headphones.

This is one of the most rumored devices for several months now, so it is not surprising that a new and improved version of one of the most profitable new products for Apple is expected today.

iPhone SE 2022

Another of the surprises that would arrive during the first months of 2022 is the launch of a new iPhone SE. Which, by the analyst’s own words, would be the best renovation of this modelWell, Apple would be giving better features to its low-end phone.

The new iPhone SE would have an improvement in RAM, going from 3Gb to 4Gb. A new screen and some aesthetic changes that put this iPhone in sync with the new line that is yet to come.

It is important to remember that the iPhone SE is the most accessible option of an iPhone, something that has brought the company closer to a specific segment of customers who have become recurrent to renewal thanks to this device. Something that greatly benefits the company’s sales.

Mixed reality

Finally, the new mixed reality glasses It is another of Kuo’s bets for this 2022. Previously he had already mentioned that this device would arrive very soon, but this was also confirmed by Mark Gurman who also mentioned that they would be very aimed at games, communication and content consumption.

In addition, this would be the beginning of a new project that Apple would take advantage of in the future to finish complementing its ecosystem and exploit all the technology in order to offer the best experience to its users.

And the Apple Watch?

Kuo did not want to go into details about the next Apple Watch Series 8, having previously secured a new design for this device, but this did not happen. However, he has said that Apple would be preparing three new models for the next line of the Apple Watch.

And even though wanted to be more discreet As for the novelties that will arrive with the Apple wearable, now it could arrive with an aesthetic change, the improvement in resistance to damage and novelties such as the body temperature sensor; in addition to functions for sports surveillance, health monitoring and greater attention to tools that allow control of the user’s physical condition and sportsmanship.

Everything indicates that Apple is preparing big surprises for next year, as rumors about Apple Glass continue.

Kuo’s list closely matches the recent leaks of upcoming Apple devices given by Mark Gurman.

Related topics: Manzana

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe