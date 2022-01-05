Vodafone offers three rates with unlimited calls and data . The cheapest modality is found in the mobile rate Unlimited Essential , which has unlimited data at 2 Mbps per 12.50 euros per month if we hire it from My Vodafone app , which is equivalent to a 50% discount and 5 euros less per month compared to the usual price of this rate, which is 34.99 euros, a promotion that is not always available.

Share or accumulate data that we do not spend from one month to another is not a bad alternative, but the reality is that for many users it is insufficient . Currently large operators such as Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo offer unlimited data. In addition, low cost operators such as Digi, Xenet and PTV Telecom also include this option in their rate catalog.

The second option in the mobile rate Unlimited Advanced offering 10 Mbps data for a price of 14.50 euros per month If we hire it from the My Vodafone app, which is equivalent to a 50% discount and 5 euros less per month compared to the usual price of this rate, which is 38.99 euros.

Finally, the most complete option of unlimited Vodafone data is found in the mobile rate Unlimited Plus with unlimited data at maximum speed (1 Gbps) for 19 euros per month if we hire it from the My Vodafone app, which is equivalent to a 50% discount and 5 euros less per month compared to the usual price of this rate, which is 47 , 99 euros.

Movistar

The fare Infinite Movistar Contract has unlimited calls and data at full speed for 19.98 euros per month for the first 3 months if it is contracted online. After spending the first 3 months, the monthly price for this rate will be 39.95 euros. In addition, it includes the services of Movistar + Lite, Safe Connection and Movistar Cloud.

Orange

The orange operator has two rates mobiles with unlimited data where the cheapest option can be found in the tariff Go Up for 29 euros per month for the first 9 months, after the promotion, the price will be 35.95 euros per month. It should be noted that with Orange you can also enjoy unlimited gigabytes at maximum speed (up to 1Gbps) and the ability to play video streaming on your mobile in HD quality.

The second option with unlimited calls and data is found in the Go Top rate for 39 euros per month for the first 9 months. In this case, once the promotion is finished, the price of the rate will be 45 euros per month. In this case, you have the ability to watch streaming videos in 4K and Amazon Prime for 12 months.

Yoigo

Within the large operators Yoigo has the mobile rate with unlimited data and calls for a price of 25 euros per month. This is Yoigo’s Sinfín GB Infinitos rate that now is in promotion for the first 3 months. Once this period is over, its price will be 33 euros per month. In addition, we also have the option to add additional lines and get a 50% discount.

Unlimited data in low cost operators

Taking a look at the rate catalogs of the low cost operators, we find three options in three different operators that give us the option of having unlimited data.

Oroc

This low cost operator has come stomping and offers unlimited calls and data for 10 euros per month. Although not all that glitters is gold, we can only enjoy unlimited gigs until next January 25, 2022, since it is a promotion at the OROC 24 rate. Once the promotion date is over, the rate will return to 24 GB and unlimited calls.

Xenet

Xenet uses Orange and Movistar coverage to offer its unlimited call and data rate for 21 euros per month, in the case of the cheapest unlimited data rate in Spain. It is not a promotion and the price is fixed.

Digi

The Romanian operator has the unlimited fee which continues to maintain its price at 25 euros and it ranks as the second cheapest option on the market. In this case the SMS are not unlimited, with a limit of 1,000 per month.

PTV Telecom

Finally, the PTV Telecom rate with unlimited data is priced closer to that of the large operators than in the low cost options of Digi or Xenet. We can hire her for 30.95 euros per month without permanence.