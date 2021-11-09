This way it won’t be activated accidentally and others won’t see the content at an inopportune moment.

The iPhone operating system is designed to offer many possibilities to accommodate the device to each user. However, there are times that some functions can be left over or do not convince you, such as the iPhone automatic active screen. A function that you can avoid on your mobile.

So you will have to deactivate this option so that the screen does not activate accidentally, preventing the content from being seen at an inopportune moment. We will tell you what this iOS function consists of and in which cases you should apply that change.

Why does screen wake up accidentally on iPhone

Many versions ago that the iPhone has gestures and certain animations with which you can activate the screen. In this way, you save yourself pressing the power button or pressing the fingerprint sensor to check the screen. In this case, the function in question is’Lift to activate‘, which has been available since the launch of the iPhone 6s.

It consists in that when you pick up the iPhone to look at it, will automatically activate the lock screen. From there, you can quickly check notifications, access Control Center, swipe left to take a photo, or swipe right to access widgets.

It is a shortcut that facilitates access to all these options in an immediate way and practically without touching the screen, although the iPhone X and later include a single press to turn on the screen. However, if you do not fully master this gesture, anytime you lift your mobile the screen will turn on, and perhaps that moment is not appropriate. Also, if that screen flickering bothers you, it may also be a reason to disable it.

How to avoid automatic active screen

It is one of many iOS functions that are activated by default on the iPhone, and that you may have thought you could not change in your life. To the surprise of you and many Apple users, you can choose to continue keeping it or deactivate it completely. If you want to avoid the automatic active screen, you just have to follow a few steps:

Open the Settings app on the iPhone. Access the section Display and brightness. Turn off the “Lift to activate“.

Another advantage that we have not mentioned, in addition to that comfort so that it is not activated by accident, is the battery saving that supposes. This means that the screen does not turn on every time you pick up the mobile, even if you do not intend to look at the notifications. Thus, you can kill two birds with one stone.

From here, you can only reactivate the screen by pressing the power button or by tapping on the screen itself. You will not have any more inopportune moments and you will enjoy more control when the mobile is activated.

On the other hand, you should watch out if this spontaneous activation of the panel continues to appear. If so, it means that it is a operating system error on iPhone. Apart from spontaneously touching the buttons of the mobile when you have it in your pocket, this failure can occur because the changes may not have been applied correctly, creating a bug.

In such a case, we recommend that you restart the iPhone once you have disabled ‘Lift to wake’. Therefore, if you have an iPhone X or later, you must press and hold side button and any of the volume buttons. If you have an older model, simply press and hold the side power button. In both cases, wait about 30 seconds to turn the device back on.

You already have all the necessary explanation about the automatic active screen of the iPhone and how to prevent it from turning on accidentally.

Related topics: Tutorials

Join our Telegram channel @iPadizate Join

Follow us on Facebook ipadizate.blog Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe