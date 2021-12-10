The popularity of the social application TikTok is on the rise thanks to its vast diversity of content, which offers you unlimited entertainment. In addition, it has tons of fascinating filters for audio and video that makes it essential on any cell phone. It also allows save private videos and download them on your mobile device.

Thanks to this practical utility, you can save videos that you like or those that you have recorded and do not want to publish yet. Mastering the privacy settings will allow you to get the most out of this application. Discover in where private TikTok videos are saved and how to download them to the local gallery of your device.

Who can view the videos I have privately?

Among the many configuration options that TikTok includes, are the privacy settings of its publications. The difference between public and private videos lies in the visibility and diffusion they receive. Public videos are available to all users, while private ones can only be seen by those who are authorized.

You can decide if you want them to be seen only by your friends or by certain selected users, and even to be visible only to you. You control the privacy of your videos, so you can freely choose who can see them. This is the great advantage that private TikTok videos provide.

Where do I check private TikTok videos?

You can individually adjust the privacy settings of your videos and follow finding them alls grouped in one place, for the convenience of users. You can do it from any device and even logging into your TikTok account from the website, where they are individually distinguished in your profile by having a lock icon.

On the other hand, from the application, it is easier to view all private videos. Simply enter your profile and press the padlock button. Next, you will see each of the private videos that you have saved in your account, being able to edit, save, download them and even publish them with other privacy settings.

What videos can I save as private in this App?

Any video you have posted from your account it can be kept private if you wish, even if it has been a long time since it was originally published. That way, you can keep a video within the application without others being able to see it or limiting its visibility so that only your friends have access.

However, the privacy settings also apply to features like ‘Videos that I liked’, a section where your favorite videos are saved so that your friends can receive recommendations from you. You can hide the videos you liked to keep your privacy so that no one can access them.

Is it possible to download my private videos from TikTok?

If you want to keep a local copy of your private videos, you can use TikTok to download any video (including videos on your profile). In this way, you can enjoy your favorite videos even when you don’t have an Internet connection. The application integrates a direct download function for platform videos.

By making use of this feature, the selected video will be archived on your phone, that is, will be downloaded to internal memory. There, you can easily find your downloaded videos through a file explorer, the native ‘Gallery’ application or from a section in the profile of your TikTok application.

How do I save private videos from my TikTok?

To store your private videos, you must have the TikTok application installed on your mobile device; it cannot be done from the browser. This function is applicable for the videos on your profile and for those videos that you liked, so you can use it to save any TikTok video on your cell phone.

Find the video you want to download and open the available options. Click on ‘Share’ and from where you can select the option ‘Add to favorites’ or use the ‘Save video’ function. Once this is done, the video will be available for viewing without a network connection. There is another method to save your private videos within the application.

Save the video in drafts

When recording a video on TikTok, you can post it directly to your profile or leave it stored in drafts for editing later. This option also allows you to transfer your private videos to the drafts, where they will be saved and only you can have access to them, and even share them on other social networks.

Delete the draft once it is saved

After saving the video in your cell phone storage, you can delete it from that category by accessing the drafts and looking for the video you want to delete from there. This action will permanently remove the item from your profile, although you can keep the copy in the internal memory of your cell phone.

What happens after I post a private video on TikTok?

If you choose to post a video with certain custom privacy settings, you must take certain aspects into account. The TikTok algorithm, responsible for spreading and reaching the videos you upload, only works with public videos; Thus, don’t expect to receive the same amount of reactions when posting new content privately.

Only your friends or those you have selected manually will be able to view and interact with your private videos. And in case you configure the video to see it only you, remember that you will not get any reaction until you modify the privacy settings of the selected video.