The Iguazu Falls is one of the most visited destinations by tourists who come to the country: last year more than a million and a half people arrived (Shutterstock)

The Iguazú Falls are undoubtedly one of the most attractive tourist destinations in our country. The 275 waterfalls -of which 80% are in Argentine territory and the remaining 20% ​​in Brazil- that compose them impact both for their beauty and for their irrepressible ferocity.

“The river leaps over some very high rocks below, and the water hits the ground with such a great blow that it can be heard from far away; and the foam of the water, as it falls with so much force, rises up two lances and more ”, he described in his travel blog Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca, the first European conqueror to discover them.

Argentines are fortunate to have such a natural attraction in our territory, so much so that Iguazu Falls have been considered one of the seven indisputable natural wonders of the world for 10 years. Recognized by more than 500 million people from all over the planet who participated in its selection.

Rubber expedition to the vicinity of the waterfalls. (Shutterstock)

Visit7Wonders, the official platform for tourism promotion and dissemination of the 7 natural wonders of the world and the 7 wonders of the world built by man, launched a raffle for 100 stays for two people in Puerto Iguazú.

To participate You have to enter the site https://visit7wonders.com/es/2021/11/08/cataratasday-las-cataratas-del-iguazu-cumplen-10-anos-como-maravilla-natural-del-mundo-y-se -they will raffle-100-stays-to-visit them / and fill out the form. To double your chances of winning, you have to share a photo or video in the Iguazu Falls on social networks with the hashtag #CataratasDay.

A total of 200 people will be able to enjoy a two-night stay with breakfast included in any of the hotels that make up the Puerto Iguazú hotel union. The winners must coordinate with the hotel the dates of the trip, which may take place throughout 2022.

The contest was launched on November 11 and Registration will be open until noon on December 31, the day on which registrations will be closed and the winners will be announced.

“Celebrating 10 years as a Natural Wonder of the World is really important, especially in this context where we are beginning to emerge from the pandemic, where a recovery in tourism is visualized and where tourists go to look for nature and look for fresh air and in the Iguazu Falls we have exactly that; the kingdom of biodiversity and an emblem of nature ”, he said Marcelo Almada, Director of Visit7Wonders, in dialogue with Infobae.

One of the many footbridges of the Iguazú National Park. Telam 162

“The semicircular drop in the heart of this site is 80 meters high and 2,700 in diameter – they describe in Visit7Wonders – they are located on a basalt line marking the boundary between Argentina and Brazil. Made up of many waterfalls that produce vast jets of water, it is one of the most spectacular waterfalls in the world. The Atlantic forest or subtropical jungle that surrounds them has more than 2,000 species of vascular plants and is home to the typical wild animals of the region: tapirs, giant anteaters, howler monkeys, ocelots, jaguars and alligators yacaré. “

The other 6 wonders that accompany the Iguazu Falls are the underground river of Puerto Princesa, in the Philippines; Jeju Island, in South Korea, Komodo Island, in Indonesia; the Amazon River, which crosses 9 South American countries; Ha Long Bay, in Vietnam; and finally the Table Mountain, in South Africa.

“Making this Wonder visible, inspiring people to visit us seems really important to us, That is why this celebration with these 100 stays is for everyone to look again at the Iguazu Falls as the first option, as the first destination for nature tourism, in this part of the continent.”, Concluded Almada.

