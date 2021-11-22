Despite having recently received the sad news that the Cooperative mode of the campaign will not be available At the launch of Halo Infinite, the enthusiasm we fans have for this new installment from 343 Industries continues to be very high. Without a doubt, this year 2021 has been very important for 343 and Microsoft, since the Halo Infinite transformation both in its campaign mode and in multiplayer mode, it has been brutal. So now, while we wait for December 8, from SomosXbox we are going to answer some questions, such as: when will Halo Infinite be available on Game Pass? or when will the possible early access of Halo Infinite be available?

When will Halo Infinite be available on Game Pass?

Halo Infinite will be released on December 8, 2021, being available on both Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC as well as Xbox Game Pass the same day of launch. Although, Halo Infinite is divided into two parts: the campaign mode and the multiplayer mode. Concerning the story of the master chief, will be playable on Xbox Game Pass on day 8, in addition to being purchased for € 69.99.

As for Halo Infinite’s free multiplayer mode, right now it’s beta available, which can be accessed by all players with an active Game Pass subscription. Embark on a Spartan adventure today with Season 1 and enjoy limited-time events and exclusive rewards coming to the game.

What time will Halo Infinite be available in Spain and Mexico?

Just a few days ago, 343 Industries shared through the official Halo account via Twitter, an image with the different times when Halo Infinite will be available around the world on December 8, 2021. In the case of players of SpainBoth players who have purchased Halo Infinite and those who are waiting to play it on Xbox Game Pass can begin to enjoy the story of the Master Chief at 7:00 p.m. (peninsular time). In the case of Mexico players, will be able to play Halo Infinite at 12:00 h.

Halo Infinite impressions: We have been able to play its first 4 hours

When will Halo Infinite Early Access be available?

As with Forza Horizon 5, it seems that Halo Infinite could get early access, which could allow us to enjoy the campaign mode several days before the official launch. Although, the early access of Halo Infinite has not yet been confirmed, but it has been leaked by the Xbox Store. From SomosXbox we will keep you informed with any news about the early access of Halo Infinite. Ready to step into the shoes of the Master Chief and live incredible adventures?