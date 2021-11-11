More than 10 years ago, Rockstar Games managed to win the hearts of millions of players who were able to enjoy Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. These three incredible titles presented us with three stories starring characters that fans remember with much love today and that will arrive on November 11 in a remastered way thanks to the collection GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Now, with just a few minutes to go until November 11, many gamers are wondering When will GTA Trilogy Remastered be available on Xbox. Although, as a general rule, most games are usually available in digital format at 0:00 in the morning, since that is when we move on to the next day. But in the case of the GTA Trilogy Remastered availability on Xbox and PC, the thing will be completely different, as announced Rockstar games.

Is GTA Trilogy Remastered worth buying?

When will GTA Trilogy Remastered be available on Xbox?

GTA Trilogy Remastered will not be able to be a player this morning, November 11 at 0:00 a.m. The US company has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will officially launch and unlock at 10:00 am EST in all regions and on all platforms. In the case of Spain, GTA Trilogy will be available on Xbox, PC and the rest of the platforms at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish time). Next we are going to leave you with the general schedule of schedules that Rockstar has revealed on its official website.