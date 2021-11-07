That is what we have now known related to the new Google Pixel 6 Pro, a phone that has certainly managed to attract the attention of many users due to very competitive features, including fast charging, which although it does not reach that of its competitors Chinese, already offers a respectable power. Specifically, the fast charge of these phones is 30W, but as they have been able to verify, it seems that the actual charging speed does not correspond to that data, at least that is what they have been able to verify in the first person.

The load is not always as fast as they tell us

The load is not always as fast as they tell us

A current case has brought us back the sometimes harsh reality of the messages that some manufacturers launch next to their phones, and that sometimes due to omission of data, and in other cases due to a somewhat confusing explanation, they end up promising us things that later not they are real, like the case that we have known now.

In fact, they point out that although one of the marketing messages does comply, that in half an hour we get 50% load, 48% to be exact. The reality is that those 30W power is not maintained during the rest of the load. And it is that they have verified that the 5000mAh battery of this phone has taken almost two hours to fully charge with a 30W charger. So what is happening in this case, a simple communication error or something deliberate to make us think that our mobile is going to charge much faster.

It seems that Google’s message is somewhat biased, and that instead of ensuring that the phone has a charging power of 30W, they actually only tell us that with a 30W charger, half the battery can be charged in 30 minutes. . From this medium they have made load power tests for a whole cycle, and have realized that the maximum power of this phone has been 22W, and that the half load has remained around the 13W, even with other chargers of different powers.

A very revealing graph shows us that to get that 50% message in half an hour, the Pixel 6 Pro uses as much charging power as possible. And from there it plummets until it is fully charged in 115 minutes, almost an hour and a half after reaching 50%.

Is it common?

In this case Google is not lying to its users, but it is true that the message is confusing enough to get used to the idea that the phone has 30W load. The reality is that load times are generally met, not only in partial loads, but in full loads as well.

Unless environmental factors such as intense heat may reduce the loading speed for safety reasons. But it is true that this case of the Pixel 6 Pro is a good example that things are not always as they are shown to us, and that we must read a little more the small printto.