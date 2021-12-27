It is practically impossible to know for sure when the next update will be released, since the US company has not given any information about it. In fact, Android 12 was announced a matter of a few months ago.

This is accompanied by various novelties such as Material You and its customization, which have given Google ’s software a leap in extreme visual quality. Despite the fact that a large part of the users still do not have this new version, since they only have it a limited number of smartphones, as it happens on numerous occasions they are already putting their eyes on the next update Google’s operating system. The truth is that several data are already known about Android 13 and others can even be foreseen. So if you are one of the most curious and impatient you will be satisfied.

However, if we look at the arrival dates of the previous versions, we can get an idea of ​​the specific deadlines in which your presentation could be executed. Specifically, Android 13 could be carried out on the last quarter of the year 2022, although before that the developer and beta program will land to experience possible errors to be solved before its global departure. In the case of the former, it is possible that they begin to unfold around the month of February, while the latter would appear in May.

Your mobile with Android 13?

It is unknown exactly what exactly those devices will enjoy the news of the update, but based on the update policy from each manufacturer you can guess which ones will receive it.

Google

It is a fact that Google phones will be the first to get hold of it. The developer of the operating system promises three years of updates. So it’s a no-brainer to think that the recent Pixel 6 series will have it, as well as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4 family.

Samsung

With regard to Samsung we will also see a large part of their smartphones with the future version. The Korean company is one of the most generous in terms of updates, because, in the same way that the previous case offers 3 years of updates. This implies that a large part of its launches will have Android 13, including for example all those belonging to the S21 range, the Galaxy S20 FE and other mid-range such as the reputed Galaxy M52.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has recently updated the update policy of its terminals, establishing differences for each range. In the case of high-end users will encounter 3 years of updates from Android. This means that the whole Mi 11 and Mi 10 family will show off it. In the case of mid-range and input will experience two and an update respectively. Which means that the Redmi Note 10 series almost entirely will be renewed. This does not happen with the recent Redmi 10, which would only see Android 12.

Realme

Another of the Chinese companies in the market such as Realme offers on its own a major update operating system. A somewhat poor policy that would not allow anyone available today to enjoy Android 13.

OPPO

OPPO guarantees at least 2 updates from Google software. On this occasion we find various phones of different ranges that will get the new version, both some belonging to the low-medium range such as the OPPO A52 and the flagship of the firm, the OPPO Find X3 Pro.

Nokia

Nokia, meanwhile, promises 2 updates from Android. It should be noted that a large number of its releases are part of Android One. This means that low-end smartphones like the affordable Nokia G20 will experience the novelties of Android 13.

Oneplus

In the case of OnePlus, the Asian brand secure 2 updates of the operating system, which means that those launches produced from the OnePlus 8 can even be renewed to the next version.