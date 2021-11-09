Specifically the Mi band 6 arrived in Spanish territory on April 26 of this same year. While, on the other hand, his predecessor he did it July 23th of the year 2020. As we can see, the launch period between the two is less than a year, exactly about seven months.

Knowing with certainty the exact date of the launch is practically impossible because Xiaomi has not given any information about. But, in a way indicative Yes, an estimate can be made based on the company’s previous bracelets.

The best known to all is the My band , the complement of Xiaomi . Its reputation is due to the philosophy of the brand. Given the various functionalities it offers, the value for money is really low. Therefore, many users wonder when will the Mi Band 7 arrive , the next generation of this accessory.

This could indicate that the Mi Band 7 would land in Spain at the beginning of the year 2022. Although it is likely that the temporal space between the previous ones was reduced due to the pandemic generated by the coronavirus. A compelling reason for Xiaomi to decide to wait a bit to get it to the Peninsula. But most likely it will arrive during the first three months of next year.

In addition, the future of this wearable is guaranteed thanks to the agreement between Xiaomi and Huami. The latter is in charge of the manufacture of the Amazfit smart bracelets. In fact, it has also been the one who has carried out the design of the present Mi Band 6 and will do the same with the one to come and the next.

What do we expect from her

Xiaomi smart bracelets are probably the best option if you want to get one smartband. This is because, despite their low price, they include a very wide variety of functions of all kinds, such as the Mi Band 6, which tracks sleep quality and 24-hour monitoring. your heart rate. It is true that the evolution of this accessory has been very fast and effective, but more can be expected from them.

Although it is full of innovations, there are still certain details that we would like to see in the next launch. The first is a battery at the height of Xiaomi. One of the main precursors of fast charging was the Chinese company. That commitment to battery manufacturing is what is expected of its accessories. The last one has an autonomy of 14 days in normal mode. A figure that not the excess difference of the above, so this should be the time to make the leap.

Another feature that many users demand is the NFC. On the previous occasion it was already a property that we expected to arrive; However, he did not do it. This should be the occasion for Xiaomi to hit the table and enable a function that is currently really necessary.