When and where is the premiere of the first season of Peacemaker?

If you still don’t know what day and where the first season of Peacemaker will premiere, here we share the data so you don’t lose clues about this new DC Comics series

With the premiere of The Suicide James Gunn introduced new figures of “justice” that inhabit the DC Universe, including Christopher Smith who adopted the alias of Peacemaker, a man capable of doing anything to preserve peace.

Do not miss: Eat peace, children of …! Get excited with the new Peacemaker trailer

After being arrested and sent to Belle Rave Prison, Peacemaker was recruited by Amanda Waller to join Task Force X on a mission to take down the Starfish project.

But Smith had an additional mission, to remove all record of the support that the United States provided to Corto Maltese, which generated conflicts between Peacemaker, Rick Flag and Boodsport.

After some time recovering from the injuries in the Corto Maltese mission, Christopher Smith is ready to face new missions, although there are people interested in ending Peacenaker, in the first season of his series.

When does the first season of Peacemaker premiere?

The premiere of the Peacemaker series will be on the day Thursday, January 13, 2022, through the digital platform HBO Max in the countries that are available.

The way in which the series will be broadcast is a weekly episode over eight weeks, which will last its first season.

James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squad, is the one who developed the series, and directs five of the eight episodes that make up the first season.

Peacemaker features a cast headed by John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Joining this series are Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The first season of Peacemaker will be eight chapters, five of them directed by James Gunn, creator of the series, which will be broadcast on the HBO Max platform on January 13, 2022.

Source: DC Comics

The Dark Multiverse Stories, unmissable stories that come to SMASH and DC Comics Mexico

The most memorable moments in DC’s great history… reimagined for a dark new world!

The Dark Multiverse … where everything you fear, every dire possibility, lives in its own reality. Here, the crucial events that shaped the DC Universe happened differently, more sinister, and followed twisted and darker paths.

Tempus Fuginaut witnessed all this, an immortal being who stands guard at the barrier between universes … these evocative and chilling tales reveal the final destinations of the untraveled roads … and the cursed fate of those who chose to follow them.

SMASH and DC Comics Mexico bring you Histories of the Dark Multiverse. This collector’s volume compiles the five One Shots along with their acclaimed precursor volumes that you cannot miss.

