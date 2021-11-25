If you have doubts that the cinema is becoming more and more like the comics, in this Venom 2 easter egg a future with Morbius and Spider-Man appears.

As part of the promotion of the release in digital and physical formats of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Sony has released a clip with an official Easter egg that shows the relationship of the symbiote with Morbius and Spider-Man. So fans of the Multiverse can glimpse a future akin to the Friendly Neighbor comics.

Without further ado, take a look at this clip with the Venom: Let There Be Carnage easter egg and discover his relationship with Spider-Man and Morbius:

As we have seen in a graffiti from the first Morbius trailer, it is possible that at least one Spider-Man similar to Tobey Maguire exists in the Living Vampire universe, in addition to the fact that at the end of the same trailer we saw Michael Keaton reprise his role as Adrian Toomes / Vulture, which belongs to the MCU with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Also, as we saw in the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene, Tom Hardy’s symbiote meets the MCU’s Wall-Crawler.

And although the Marvel Multiverse is already confirmed, this Venom 2 easter egg makes us dream of a movie that where we also see, in addition to the symbiote, Morbius and Spider-Man together.

