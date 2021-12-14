They are already preparing the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and we know some very interesting details such as the great villain that will be introduced to Marvel Studios.

For some time they confirmed that the actor Will poulter will play Adam warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. This is a very important character and one that will surely impact the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. But now it has been leaked that the true villain will be The High Evolutionary, which will have a very different origin from the comics. Something similar to what they did with EGO, the great enemy of the second installment.

The information goes further, as we will discover that The High Evolutionary was in charge of creating Rocket, therefore there will be a great conflict with one of the most beloved heroes of the UCM. Also in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will introduce Lylla an anthropomorphic otter with which they also experimented and which Rocket she will fall in love.

Therefore, the director James gunn you will have to handle many different elements, since on the one hand there is the introduction of Adam warlock, we will also have a different version of Gamora, a villain as fascinating as The High Evolutionary and the typical friction that members of this dysfunctional team have.

What will the movie be about?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will continue the events of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), as the heroes stayed next to the God of Thunder at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019). The plot will focus on the Sovereigns with Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) at the head they have created the perfect being: Adam warlock. Whose initial mission will be to defeat the Guardians due to their fleet being wiped out in the events of the second installment. But if the stories from the comics continue, Adam warlock It could rebel against its creators because it does not agree with their goals.

The movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 It will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023. While we wait, we can see the other two installments in Disney plus.