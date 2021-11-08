The messaging app owned by the now called Meta is developing an additional feature for groups, as confirmed Wabetainfo. The novelty, known as ‘WhatsApp Communities’, seems to work in a similar way to Discord servers. Therefore, it will be possible to interact with a larger audience within the messaging app.

The first signs of WhatsApp’s ‘Communities’ feature appeared just a few weeks ago, when XDA Developers he found information about it in the source code of the latest version of the app. Now, the screenshots shared by the popular WhatsApp news and news portal let you see a closer look how the different communities will work and how they can be managed.

First, Communities will have a different interface than Groups, such as a square icon instead of a rounded one. One of the main differences compared to the current WhatsApp groups is that in the communities Subgroups can be created covering different categories of the same topic. That is, groups within the main group. For example, if you create a community about space, inside it will be possible to add categories that deal with satellites, space missions, planets, news about astronomy, etc.

According to the aforementioned medium, the messages that are sent within the WhatsApp communities will be end-to-end encrypted. To enter one of these channels, it will be necessary to have an invitation link or a QR code that administrators can provide to users. Although it is also likely that WhatsApp allows you to find communities manually.

The feature is still in development, so there are features that are unknown. Wabetainfo ensures that users accessing a community can have restricted the sending of messages in some groups. Administrators will also have additional tools to manage these channels more precisely.

The details and screenshots suggest that WhatsApp’s Communities feature is close to being officially launched. At the moment, the Facebook-owned messaging app (Meta) focuses on the new and improved multi-device mode. This, let us remember, allows you to use an account on WhatsApp for PC without the need for the main smartphone to be connected.