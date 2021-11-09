Communities will be arriving soon to expand and improve the use of groups on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp users are yet to experiment a new way of socializing within the application thanks to a new feature that is coming very soon.

A few weeks ago, some indications were discovered that showed that WhatsApp would be implementing a new function that would bring this service closer to a social network such as Facebook and that would allow greater interaction between users.

Now it is a fact and the arrival of ‘Communities’ is confirmed, a new section or section that will be available on WhatsApp and that will allow to meet in a space to several people interested in the same topic.

What are communities?

These communities will be spaces very similar to those we find in Telegram with the ‘Channels’. These allow to have small groupings of users who share information, data and everything allowed in a chat on a specific topic.

These new communities on WhatsApp are very different from the groups we already know, because according to WABetaInfo information, they will have other tools management for the organization and use of these spaces.

The possibilities of communities in WhatsApp are many and it can be one of the functions that really help improve service. And although it is not something innovative since these spaces exist in other applications, it is a feature that was already necessary for this app.

At the moment the source does not guarantee a release date. However, it is mentioned that development of this feature is well advancedTherefore, the WhatsApp communities will arrive very soon.

Recently, WhatsApp has launched the multi-device support that brings the possibilities of the iPad version.

WhatsApp has many future news to come. Apparently Meta’s plans are aimed at make this messaging service a social platform with functions that allow communication, productivity and interaction among its users.

Related topics: WhatsApp

Join our Telegram channel @iPadizate Join

Follow us on Facebook ipadizate.blog Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe