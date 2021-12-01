In the App Store there is an extension app for Safari that adds functions when using YouTube with the browser.

Sometimes certain applications appear that manage to cover some of the deficiencies or functions of the iOS system or help to overcome the limitations imposed by third parties in their apps. This is the case of a new extension that is available in the App Store and that vitamin using YouTube in iOS browser.

The best Safari extension for YouTube

If for a long time you have looked for an alternative that allows you to improve the YouTube experience without the need to become a subscriber to its premium service, such as the recent possibility of activating the PiP mode if you have paid. Now a new application has arrived that works as a Safari extension and that covers many of the gaps that has the native application for iPhone or iPad and the service by browser.

Vinegar is a tool add-on for Safari that has landed directly on the App Store for a minimum cost of $ 1.99. And it is minimal because the features offered by this extension are incredible, there is no doubt that its features will improve your time on the world’s most popular video platform.

Its features include:

The removal of video ads.

Prevent YouTube from tracking your play / pause / search activities.

Restore image-within-image functionality.

Videos don’t stop playing if you switch to another browser tab.

Choose audio-only streaming to keep music playing when Safari is in the background.

This Safari extension replaces the YouTube player in the browser with an HTML video tag, thus the improvements can also be used in some players from other sites.

The cost of the extension is a one-time purchase, without subscriptions and is also available in your iPad and Mac version. The app’s evaluation is very good, its rating is 4.1 stars and the reviews are highly favorable.

There is no doubt that this app could be among the 21 best applications of 2021 that we just recommended.

