If you are a true WhatsApp ninja and you usually use the computer, surely you are used to using tools such as WhatsApp Web or the corresponding desktop applications. The problem is that with all of them you should have the phone connected, something that changes with the latest update of the web version.

The popular tool for instant messaging has been updated to the web version and now allows use without keeping the phone connected (even off). It can also be used on up to four linked devices and one phone at the same time (for now, the same account cannot be used on two mobiles at the same time).

WhatsApp at hand, even with the mobile off

The company has enabled one of the most anticipated functions by users. You no longer need to keep your phone close to your PC or Mac we are working on. We can even have the mobile off, that we can continue to send and receive messages on the computer.

The last update makes it possible to use WhatsApp without mobile connection. You only need to access the WhatsApp Web page and link the mobile in the usual way. For the tests we have used WhatsApp for iOS in version 2.21.211.2, version 2.2142.12 of WhatsApp Web and version 2.2140.12 of WhatsApp Desktop.

In the tests I have managed to access the most common functions of WhatsApp, those that are part of the day to day. Along with sending messages I have made calls and video calls even with the mobile in airplane mode.

In the case of iOS from WhatsApp itself and accessing “Setting”, then entering “Linked devices” and clicking on “Pair device”. We scan the QR code that appears on WhatsApp Web and we will have to see a message on the screen like this one below.

In the case of doing it from an Android phone, the process is essentially the same but we access “Settings” by clicking on the three-point menu and then entering “Linked devices” and clicking on “Pair device”.

In my case I am not a user of the beta version of WhatsApp, which means that this new option should be starting to reach all users. It is also necessary to have the latest version of the application downloaded from the Google Play Store or from the App Store.