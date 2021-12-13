Manufacturers try to search ways to make our work easier when we use our smartphone. This is something that is also extrapolated to the operating system. Google pretends that we do not even need to open an application to use it and this is one of the most striking elements of Android 12.

Android 12 has not been the exception. Above all, because you are tools they have undergone a facelift in every way. Mainly, in the customization section, but it is not the only thing that stands out about the widgets of the update of the software Google .

One of the new widgets that comes with the new version is that of Gmail, the courier service of the American company. Thanks to this particularity you can check incoming emails from the home screen of the device, but not only that, but also write a message, archive them and even make a video call.

It seems that the American company wants seamlessly integrate all your services in Android 12. That is why another of the most striking tools is Google Maps. Thanks to it, you can get a ride to your home, work or the nearest gas station, as well as find an exact address.

Multitude of options

This version of Android is designed for our mobile to acquire a unique look. Under this premise it is possible to choose between a large number of possibilities of widgets to adjust to the user’s taste.

Also, modify the size It will also be important, since in the case of tools like those mentioned above it is very useful. In the case of Google Maps extending its dimensions will provide us with a largest number of possible destinations. Instead, reduce the volume of the Gmail tool will allow you to compose a message and keep an eye on the inbox, but other sections will be sacrificed.

In some cases like the clock there is the alternative of choose design of the widget. You can choose between rounded, square or spiky edges and also between an analog or digital clock. The latter with different forms of organization. The purpose is to offer the consumer the opportunity to configure your phone just as he wants.

Material You does the same

The differential factor of the Android update is, without a doubt, Material You. This property allows the whole system will fit the wallpaper that you have established, extracting a color palette from it and incorporating it into the rest of the interface, including widgets.

This means that each and every one of them will have a specific color It varies depending on the image selected as the background. It is an extreme customization of any corner of the terminal.