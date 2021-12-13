This will be your closing of the year according to your zodiac sign!

What will your end of the year be like according to your zodiac sign? We tell you what the final stretch of 2021 holds for you according to the day you were born.

By: Dhyana angelica Rodríguez

What your horoscope holds for the end of the year

Capricorn

You end 2021 with Venus in your sign, which gives you originality, friends and gallant! Yes, it is Christmas, but it is not the time to make heavy purchases, value what you have. Use the networks for your studies.

Aquarium

Jupiter, the planet of luck, will be in your sign. Get in tune with your boy for cool moments; you can also change your look. You will experience challenges with the family.

Pisces

The last days of the year your sign will welcome Jupiter, bringing luck. There will be communication setbacks, long-term plans, or consequences from the past, but they can be solved if you put pride aside.

Aries

You end the year thanking the positive events. Don’t overspend. A teacher will give you advice, they will help you when you are older.

Taurus

You will get along well with your cousins ​​or sisters. You will have goals that will be realized if you dedicate yourself to them. At school, the teachers will be demanding; Be good if you don’t want to end up in the Directorate.

Gemini

You are too sincere and you can hurt others; You should be a little diplomatic. They will tell you stories about your family; you will get some ideas from them. You will feel trapped between duties or worries, relax. Avoid competing with your BAEs.

Cancer

It is time to renew yourself internally and put your ideas in order. An opportunity will present itself these days… he may be the boy of your dreams! Even if you have failed, believe in yourself. Your past will be presented in your networks.

Leo

You are good at listening and giving advice. If you study hard before vacation, there will be rewards. Maybe there are expenses at home, don’t be picky.

Virgo

It will be a period of self-knowledge, your inner strength helps you to move forward and overcome fears. Get organized with your guy before making plans. Little messages come to your cell that will brighten your day.

Libra

You’re not exercising and it shows… go for a run! You will learn to let go of things to obtain others, it is time for beginnings. It is possible that you are sorry for something and, if you have already become aware of it, do not punish yourself and ask for forgiveness. Avoid information overload.

Scorpion

It will be difficult for you to balance between what you want and what you can do; take the first step. At school, communication and studies will be favored by Venus and Pluto. Stay away from fools or envious. Concentrate on your studies.

Sagittarius

Try to be more realistic, do not exaggerate or believe in false promises. If you’ve had a fight with your date, try not to hold a grudge. You are inspired to decorate your bedroom, get to work and check some videos on YouTube, it will look great! There will be misunderstandings with your BAE or ups and downs in health… don’t eat so many sweets!

