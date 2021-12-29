Jordyn Woods still has the same tastes as her former best friend, Kylie Jenner, and this gift proves it!

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner were best friends for many years; The businesswomen began their friendship when they were very young, but their close bond was broken when the Good American model became involved with the couple of Khloé kardashian, Tristan Thompson. From then on, the youngest of the Kardashians and Jordyn definitively ended their friendship and did not have contact again.

However, it seems that Jordyn and the youngest of the Kardashians continue to share tastes, because this Christmas, Kylie’s former best friend received a gift that the creator of Kylie Cosmetics would undoubtedly have loved.

Jordyn debuts luxurious Christmas gift in the style of Kylie Jenner

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods’ boyfriend, surprised the model during Christmas despite being thousands of miles away. The basketball player presented him with a Porsche car and the Louis Vuitton coat he received from Karl for Christmas.

“Caramba !! I thought last night was enough and then woke up to this !! My Santa Claus forever !! I love you @karltowns !! I am speechless!! You never stop making me feel like a queen! ”Jordyn wrote.

Kylie would have gone crazy with Jordyn’s gift, wouldn’t she?

