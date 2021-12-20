What to change for 2022? According to your zodiac sign, these are the things that will help you have a positive year!
To start 2022 on the right foot, you must follow certain tips and stop practicing some habits that did not benefit you at all during 2021. Take notes according to your zodiac sign!
What you are prohibited from doing in 2022 according to your zodiac sign
Aries
FORBIDDEN THIS 2022: Letting you go with the flow without encouraging yourself to take charge of your life, or, stop being yourself to look good with someone else.
Taurus
FORBIDDEN THIS 2022: You must be super focused and not be confused by the things they tell you or the rumors they share with you. If possible, avoid listening to gossip that tries to throw you off balance or distance you from all your goals or dreams (possibly envy).
Gemini
FORBIDDEN THIS 2022: When you want to make your opinion known, be kind, respectful and direct. Avoid getting into fights or trying to convince others, because each head is different and, unfortunately, nothing good would come out.
Cancer
PROHIBITED THIS 2022: Overspending. Material opportunities are coming, but it will be necessary to manage your money so that your parents do not get complicated.
Leo
FORBIDDEN THIS 2022: Get carried away by superficial things or judge others only by appearances. Give yourself time to get to know people before judging them.
Virgo
FORBIDDEN THIS 2022: Wasting time or leaving everything for later. Since you can build great things in this period, consider dusting off some projects that you were excited about, even if you go little by little.
Libra
FORBIDDEN THIS 2022: Isolate yourself from others. Even if you enjoy your time alone (which is perfect), it will be good to share some experiences.
Scorpion
FORBIDDEN THIS 2022: Get desperate and throw away a project that requires patience. You can get what you dream of, work on it.
Sagittarius
FORBIDDEN THIS 2022: Staying, just out of habit or inertia, in a situation that you no longer like. Beyond there will be other opportunities if you decide to keep walking towards your goals.
Capricorn
FORBIDDEN THIS 2022: Judging others or yourself. They have been difficult times and we all react differently to them, be patient; If you can, share your luck with your loved ones.
Aquarium
BANNED THIS 2022: Not enjoying the results of your previous efforts.
Pisces
BANNED THIS 2022: Being pessimistic or feeling depressed, you should also avoid making extra commitments (you could end up exhausted or not keeping them). Do the right thing and hope for the best.