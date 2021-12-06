We’ve seen it in the past: as an iPhone battery ages and wears out, the device’s performance is intentionally reduced so that the impact of that aging battery is less. Separate discussions, it is clear that the unstoppable evolution of smartphones has pushed battery technology to the limit.

With this scenario, it is not surprising that many of us panic or believe in programmed obsolescence when our iPhone battery suddenly discharges in a matter of hours from one day to the next. But that’s surely caused by something else and not battery life. Let’s see how to fix it.





If you are used to having your iPhone battery last more or less all day and suddenly it lasts for a few hours, something happens. It betrays it especially that the phone is hot even if you are not using it, a sign that it is “working” much more than it should.

The safest thing: an application is responsible

The most likely thing that can happen is that there is an application that is consuming a lot of battery. It may have crashed, or we may have left a resource-intensive game in the background. From Settings we can locate which application is.

Within those Settings in iOS, enter the ‘Battery’ section. There, if you scroll down a little, you will find a list of applications ordered from most to least battery consumption during the last 24 hours or the last seven days. The person in charge should occupy the first position:





Note that if you press the small clock-shaped icon on the tabs to change time bands, the amount of time will appear. hours and minutes in which the application has been in the foreground and background. Useful data to know if that application really closes well or not when we stop using it:





Enough that locate the application that consumes the most battery and close it, which you can achieve by sliding that application up in the multitasking interface (you can access it by sliding your finger from the bottom up and holding it for a moment before lifting it).

For an application to do this is not entirely uncommon. The developer may not have updated and optimized it in several years, or an error may cause it to consume excessively resources. If an application update does not arrive and the problem persists, it is best to stop using it and look for an alternative.

What if no application consumes more than the account?





In that case, the first thing you would do would be reboot iPhone in case an iOS bug causes it to consume too many resources. Another more expensive option is to format the iPhone from the factory. If after this the problem persists, depending on the age of the phone, I would consider informing Apple of the matter to propose a battery change. Perhaps it is a hardware problem with that battery, so a diagnosis by an authorized service technician would be necessary.

Although in a few months you can change the battery yourself. Apple recently surprised us with a program to repair the iphone ourselves, with the right tools, manuals and parts.

Anyway, for older iPhones (say, from iPhone 6 backwards), it may cost you more to buy a new terminal that not the change of battery of the old one. Remember that you have Apple’s recycling program at hand, with which if you bring an old iPhone to recycle its components responsibly, you get a discount to buy a new one.