Steps if someone steals the Wi-Fi

Although the Wi-Fi network security It has improved remarkably in recent years, it is not strange that there are intruders. This especially happens when we make mistakes when creating passwords and protecting the network. We can leave a door open for anyone to access. If this happens, we must take action as soon as possible.

Change Password

The first thing we should always do when we see that there are intruders on a network is change passwords. It is the same as we would do if, for example, we see that someone has entered our Facebook or Gmail account. It is the main barrier that will prevent someone from entering and we must restore it.

This must be applied to the Wi-Fi key, of course. We must make sure to use one that is secure, that contains all kinds of letters (uppercase and lowercase), numbers and symbols, but also good encryption. But in addition, it is essential to change the password to access the router, since this can be used by a possible intruder to change the configuration at will.