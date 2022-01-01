Another reason why problems of this type can appear is if we have the outdated card drivers or they have some error and you have to reinstall them. It is common for these types of devices to have new versions periodically, since in this way problems are corrected and performance is improved.

Having outdated drivers does not necessarily mean that the card is not working, as it could lead to poor speed or stability issues. It would have to be corrected so that everything works correctly.

Faulty hardware

It should also be taken into account that it could happen that the hardware is damaged. This is something that sometimes happens on our computers and the network card is no exception. Any physical problems that appear can affect performance and cause coverage to go bad or continuous outages.

However, if there is a problem with damaged hardware, it is normal that the card does not work directly. We could not connect and we would not only have speed or coverage problems.

Configuration problem

It could be due to some change we have made to the setting Windows and is affecting the network card. We may even have mistakenly deactivated the card and for that reason it is not available and we cannot find networks and connect wirelessly.

This sometimes happens after installing some device or virtual machine. We may need to carry out some configuration and, by mistake, disable what we should not. Even some kind of virus could have deactivated the card.

Failure after updating the system

It is important to have the equipment updated with the latest versions, but sometimes problems appear after their installation. This could also happen with devices such as the network card and that from then on the system does not recognize it correctly.

If you have recently updated Windows and from that moment on, the internal Wi-Fi card does not work for you and it does work for USB, it could be due to this reason. Sometimes there is a conflict with the drivers or certain components of the system stop working correctly.

It’s not dual band

Choose the correct band to connect to Wi-Fi is very important. We have the option of both 2.4 and 5 GHz. What if we have a card that is not dual band? Logically that will cause us to be limited and we may have problems connecting or achieving maximum speed and stability.

If our internal Wi-Fi card is not dual band, we will have to connect to the 2.4 GHz band. If there is saturation, the 5 GHz band works better. Therefore, if the card that we connect via USB is dual band, we could have a higher performance.

What to do to make it work better

There are certain limitations that we will not be able to correct. For example, we will not be able to make it work in the 5 GHz band if it is not dual band or do miracles so that it has greater coverage if the antenna is not powerful. But we can take into account some tips to make it work as well as possible and reduce the risk of problems.

The first thing to do to get the internal Wi-Fi card to work properly is to make sure you have the updated drivers to the latest version. It is essential to achieve optimal operation and that there are no complications when trying to connect.

To do this, in Windows we have to go to Start, enter Device Manager, Network adapters and there we select the corresponding card and click with the second mouse button to click Update driver.

Use repeaters to improve coverage

In case the problem is that the coverage with the internal Wi-Fi card does not reach us well, we can use other devices that help us “bring” the connection. For example, we can mention Wi-Fi repeaters, but also Mesh systems or PLC devices. All of them will notably improve the wireless coverage in our home.

This can help solve the problem with the coverage limitations that internal Wi-Fi cards usually have compared to external cards that we connect via USB and that tend to have better coverage.

Return the system to a previous point

Another step we can take is to return the system to a previous point where it was working correctly. If, for example, we have updated Windows and from that moment the Wi-Fi card has stopped working or after installing a program, we can return to a previous state.

For this we have to go to Start, we search Create a restore point, click on Restore system and continue the process. A recommended point will appear, but we can choose any other that interests us.

Keep the system in good condition

Of course, a very important tip is to keep your equipment in good condition. This means having updated the system, with the latest versions always present. But it is also important to have security programs, such as a good antivirus, to prevent the entry of malware that may pose a problem to the Wi-Fi card.

But maintaining the system correctly is also avoiding failures when configuring any section of the network card or installing a component that may be a problem for performance.

In short, if you have problems with the internal Wi-Fi card and it does not work correctly and another Wi-Fi card you have via USB does, the causes can be several. However, you can follow these tips to try to fix the problem and navigate normally.