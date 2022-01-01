What releases will SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico have in 2022?

With the arrival of the new year, new projects are on the horizon and that is why SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico present you a small part of their launches in 2022

Happy 2022! May your purposes and projects be fulfilled. It is the wish of all of us who are part of SMASH and Marvel Comics México, where we already have ready some of the launches that we will send you in 2022.

Classic stories, new feats, and shocking events will be present throughout the year for fans of La Casa de las Ideas. Those who honor us with their preference, and for those who have approached comics thanks to cinema and digital platforms.

We are proud to inform you about some of the releases that SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico have for you in 2022.

Marvel Weekly: Dark Ages

A colossal defeat of the most important heroes of the Marvel Universe kicks off an event that not only heralds dark times for all the characters in La Casa de las Ideas. Also a threat older than Earth itself looms before the eyes of Uatu and the Watchers.

Tom Taylor is the architect of the new event that Marvel Weekly will bring to you, in editions that you cannot lose track of.

Marvel Golden Edition: Uncanny X-Force The Definitive Collection

We welcome you to a new format that is added to the Marvel Comics México editions catalog. With the adventures of a team that will keep you delivery to delivery on the edge of the chair.

The first installment of Marvel Golden Edition will compile the adventures of Uncanny X-Force. The group headed by Wolverine and Deadpool that in its first volume will investigate the return of the oldest mutant in the Marvel Universe, Apocalypse.

Marvel Great Events

In 2022 SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico will continue to bring you the sagas that defined the history of La Casa de las Ideas in formats accessible to all fans.

Spider-Man: The Clone Saga and Captain America: Castaway In Dimension Z are just the first Great Events that we will bring you in 2022. A year that looms full of great stories that only Marvel Comics Mexico can bring you.

Marvel Basics

The exploits of heroes and villains continue in our Marvel Basics format, where edition by edition you will follow in the footsteps of the most important characters of all time, and the repercussions that their adventures derive.

Strange Academy: Bright Side, Kang The Conqueror (2021), The United States Of Captain America and one of the events that have attracted attention, Death of Doctor Strange will arrive at your hands in less than you imagine.

Marvel deluxe

The best Marvel Comics stories come in a luxurious format that fans of La Casa de las Ideas should not lose track of.

In 2022 stories like Marvels: The Remastered Edition, Doctor Strange & Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment and Daredevil Visionaries: Frank Miller are a small sample of the volumes that Marvel Deluxe will have for you throughout 2022.

And don’t forget that in our official social media accounts, as well as in SMASH, we will inform you in a timely manner when these and more releases will be released. Which you can get in a timely manner and with a special price in our online store.

