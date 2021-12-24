Top 5: The Great DC Comics Stories for Christmas

In the spirit of Christmas, learn about the great stories that DC Comics has published about the favorite time of millions of fans

Christmas has arrived, the time to reflect on what has been done in the year that is about to end, in addition to living with the family, enjoying a great dinner, and if you are a hero in DC Comics, fighting villains and bringing joy to your fellow citizens.

Between the decade of the 70’s, until the 90’s, DC Comics placed among its publications different stories that exalt the spirit of Christmas, and the true meaning of the holidays, beyond consumerist impulses.

Without further ado, learn about the great DC Comics stories around Christmas time. Not without first sending you a big hug this Christmas, from the SMASH and DC Comics team.

Teen Titans # 13 (December, 1967)

In The Teen Titan’s Swingin ‘Christmas Carol! Led by Nick Cardy and Bob Haney, a teenager named Tiny Tom Ratchet is looking for the Teen Titans, as he suspects that in his father’s work his employer, Scrounge, allows some villains to execute a plan with lightning to convert expensive cars in scrap.

Once scrapped, these rogues use lightning to return these cars to their original state, so Scrounge reconsiders his actions and helps the Titans capture these villains to save the day.

Superman # 64 (December 1991)

In Metropilis Mailbag At last Lois Lane knows that Superman is Clark Kent, and now that both are engaged, Superman allows Lois to help him in a task that he carries out year after year, selecting the best letters that they send him, with requests that range from the absurd even the emotional.

In this way Superman manages to reunite two brothers separated from the Holocaust, until the realization of a party for children in street situation, with the help of Bruce Wayne. A year later Dan Jurgen made a kind of sequel, when the heroes go to the Metropolis post office to carry out this work, as part of Funeral for a Friend.

Flash # 73 (December, 1992)

In One Perfect Gift Wally West, now as Flash, celebrates his first Christmas alongside his new girlfriend, Linda Park, while Jay Garrick returns after years off duty due to the Justice Society of America trapped in limbo

Garrick patrols the streets with West, who acts as something of a grandfather to the current Flash, helping people on the streets, including giving birth. Wally relives the excitement of Christmas as when he was a child, until a true Christmas miracle occurs, the return of Barry Allen.

Christmas with the Superheroes # 2 (December, 1989)

Alan Brennert and Dick Giordano present us at Should Auld Acquaintance Be Forgot to Deadman entering the bodies of various people to experience what it is like to celebrate the holidays, until he seeks self-pity.

This ends when he meets a young woman named Kara, who shows him that good actions are those that will comfort his spirit and allow him to receive that reward that goes beyond the material. Kara’s name is a tribute to Supergirl, who years ago died in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Batman # 219 (December 1969)

Mike Friedrich, Neal Adams and Dick Giordan present Batman’s Silent Night (the backup story for the volume), where Police Commissioner Jim Gordon asks Batman to celebrate Christmas with his agents, but the Dark Knight makes it a condition that when there is a crime he will leave.

Incredibly the streets of Gotham receive peace from crime, only a couple of isolated cases in which a man in the Batman costume prevents a robbery and a woman who was willing to take her own life reconsiders her decision to see her husband wearing the symbol of Batman. This story ends with the revelation that Jim Gordon was the spirit of Christmas.

