If despite your attempts, this year you have exceeded yourself on christmas and now you want to reset your body and make a clean slate, we will tell you theor what you should not do to compensate, if you want to protect the health of the body.

The worst options to compensate for the Christmas excesses

The best thing we can do if we have overindulged with food or drink is get back to the routine as quickly as possible, eating a balanced diet and practicing regular exercise.

On the contrary, there are alternatives that are often widely used to compensate for possible excesses, but that far from helping they can affect health, is the case of the following options:

Detox or cleansing diets that we know that they are useless to eliminate waste but that they are strict, stressful alternatives that do not contribute to recovering a healthy and balanced diet.

that we know that they are useless to eliminate waste but that they are strict, stressful alternatives that do not contribute to recovering a healthy and balanced diet. Stop eating or restrict food intake as much as possible being able to carry a miracle diet or a fad diet that all they achieve is to prepare us for possible excesses on New Year’s Eve or when we finish it.

being able to carry a miracle diet or a fad diet that all they achieve is to prepare us for possible excesses on New Year’s Eve or when we finish it. Take laxatives or diuretics They are undoubtedly aggressive for our digestive system and although they can reverse a swelling of the belly or a retention of fluid, they do not contribute to regain healthy habits and compensate for temporary excesses such as those that occur at Christmas.

They are undoubtedly aggressive for our digestive system and although they can reverse a swelling of the belly or a retention of fluid, they do not contribute to regain healthy habits and compensate for temporary excesses such as those that occur at Christmas. Perform excessive physical exercise, even if we are not used to it at the same time which can add stress on these dates and contribute to a feeling of discomfort that does not help us to protect the body at all, but quite the opposite.

These are from worst alternatives that we can use when compensating for possible excesses, since they do not contribute to recovering a healthy and balanced diet, and to feel better about ourselves.

On the contrary, we recommend wearing a quality and moderate diet above all, as well as accompanying it with regular physical activity and adequate rest, which are undoubtedly the keys to feeling good recovering the feeling of normality and well-being after Christmas excesses.

