Illusion is also lived and December 22 is marked on any calendar. The Fat Christmas lurks and, who more or who less, has ended up buying a tenth. The work, the bar where you have coffee, the family, friends from school, the baker …





The point is that in the end we present ourselves, as children of San Ildefonso in front of the television before the authentic children of San Ildefonso, with our numbers in tow. In Direct to the Palate we are not an exception and we quickly start to ponder what would we do if el gordo enters in our houses.

We love cooking, but we know that if bills enter the bill, our kitchen will change its scene. More space, more kitchenware and more appliances are part of our letter to the Magi of the National Lottery.

Two or three KitchenAid kitchen machines, Some wine cellar in good condition, a Kamado Joe, give space to a good-size chest freezer so that we do not play at Tetris With the refrigerator, a Coravin to go tasting wines at will (now that we would have pasta to bet on them) or integral kitchens are part of our dreams that we share with you today.

KitchenAid food processor

Liliana Fuchs, Miguel Ayuso and a server agree on this all-rounder for the pastry and confectionery domestic does not become a dilemma. With time and space (we would all go on to have a larger kitchen), a KitchenAid stands essential to deliver our masses without battling with them.

Functional, attractive, durable, powerful and versatile, any of these appliances will make life in the kitchen easier. Of course, we disagree on colors. Liliana wants to get out of the usual red tones, opting for the KitchenAid Artisan in a pistachio or light blue, to give a different color point. Miguel and me, with less taste for detail, we don’t care about color.





KitchenAid 5KSM125 EER Artisan 5KSM125EER-Kitchen Robot, 4.8 L bowl, Red, 300 W, 4.8 liters, 52 Decibels, Kaiserrot

KitchenAid Artisan Cooker, 4.8L, Blue, Lever, 220 RPM, 1,454m, AC

Wine Coolers

If we have a larger kitchen, the wine also needs a margin of maneuver so that we stop suffering from having a full fridge and only one or two holes for wine. Post to dream, let’s dream with enough space to put wine at home and have it at the ideal temperature.

From this opinion we are Pakus, Miguel and the one who writes these lines. In any case, we are going to medium concepts with wine cellars that do not mean having the Atrio cellar at home. With a capacity for about 28 bottles we are satisfied —in theory—.

No more suffering from having the wine in boxes, for not knowing how to make room for it in the fridge or having to be fighting with the freezer and with some ice cubes so that it is at the ideal temperature. I take God as my witness that I will never again drink badly tempered wine!





Cecotec Vinoteca GrandSommelier 20000 INOX Compressor. 20 Bottles, Compressor, Guaranteed High Performance, Adjustable Temperature

La Sommelière ECS 30 2Z Wine Cooler with capacity for 29 bottles

Coravin

We do not stop the wine and it is that, in moderation, we love it. Carmen Tía Alia also alludes to that moderation, who finds in the Coravin the ideal gift for this Christmas Lottery. Fine, practical, discreet and with the ease of avoiding opening a bottle of wine to have just one glass, this simple device is the ideal option for Taste without uncorking.

The options are many, even for champagnes and sparkling wines, and we will say goodbye to open bottles and suffering because we do not finish them. Thus we open a window to the happiness of tasting different wines at the same time, be able to save them without problem and thus polish our previously purchased wine cellars.





Coravin – Model Six Wine Preservation System – 3 Gas Capsules, 2 Screw Caps and Travel Case – Silver Color

CORAVIN ™ Model Two Elite Champagne

An integral kitchen

Dreams are dreams, as the Sigismund of Calderón de la Barca said, Life is a dream. And our dreams happen, inexorably, to have a gas stove in conditions that will make any professional restaurant kitchen tremble.

Pakus would like to release a SMEG gas cooker with six zones, oven included, of course, so there would no longer be a dish or recipe that you can’t get your hands on.





Smeg TR103P Gas Cooker 6 Zones 3 Ovens Natural Gas Cream

Carmen Tía Alia is not far behind and opts for an AGA, a type of cuisine with a very Anglo-Saxon concept, which integrates both stove and oven. Made of cast iron, this kitchen takes us to the domestic kitchens of our grandmothers, where several ovens and fires coexist at the same time.





AGA eR3 Series 170 Electric.

Miguel Ayuso would also put his hand to the stove, but with a more modest option with a five-burner gas hob, of course, and also with the possibility of a giant fire to let the wok out of the kitchen.





Bosch PPQ7A6B90 gas hob.

Without leaving the kitchen, Pakus would also breathe new life into the oven. In this case, a Bosch 8 Series, the premium class of the German manufacturer, or an AEG BSE999330M oven. Multifunction, with steam option, large capacity, with integrated probe, camera to control cooking from the phone, adjustable steam, voice control and sous-vide cooking options. Cooking will be child’s play with this oven at home.





Oven – Steam AEG BSE999330M.

Wanting to stretch the prize, if a good pinch falls, Miguel Ayuso is clear that the new house is also would pass for having a garden and that means barbecue full time. If we talk about the garden, you have to put the Kamado Joe as the protagonist to grill, smoke, make pizzas, seal or simply cook on the grill.





KAMADO BONO Ceramic Barbecue, 58.4 cm Large, Black I Kamado Ceramic BBQ Grill I Kamado Barbecue Grill with Multi-Function Two-Zone Grill System I Smoker BBQ Grill

In addition, as the one who subscribes is a bit mythomaniac, he is clear that a kitchen in conditions ends up going through pots, pans and cast iron cocotte. In my case, it filled Le Creuset’s house with all the formats and conditions, more by vice than by use, but it is one of those confectionable secrets around the kitchen. Large-format, resistant, versatile saucepans And ideal for stews and long-haul dishes, quite a few of these casseroles were going to fall if El Gordo walked through the door.





Le Creuset Evolution Cocotte with Lid, Round, All Heat Sources Incl. Induction, 8.4 l, Cast Iron, Orange (Volcanic), 30 cm

Le Creuset Cocotte Evolution in cast iron with lid, Ø 24 cm, Round, All heat sources incl. induction, 4.2 l, Caribbean Blue

Freezer Chests

Not that chest freezers are exceptionally expensive. In fact, almost nothing we have put into our wishlist it’s overwhelmingly expensive, but the problem, as it will happen to you, is size. Yes, readers, size does matter.

Direct to the Paladar Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our recipes, nutrition information and gastronomy news every day.

And in our houses, literally, we do not have enough and we have to make bobbin lace so that everything fits. We also transfer that to the fridge and freezer, where we make good the maximum of ‘Before getting in, allow to exit‘as if it were the Metro.

Therefore, if we have enough meters, both Miguel Ayuso and I would put a good size chest freezer at home so that soups, funds, broths and, why not, a whole pig, fit without having to make a quadrant of inputs and outputs.





AEG AHB538E1LW 1.30 m Wide Freezer Chest, 371 Liters Capacity, 3 Baskets, Low Frost, Inverter Compressor, Quick Freeze, LCD Display, Interior LED Lights, White

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Images | Amazon

Directly to the Paladar | 45 products to give to a ‘foodie’ friend this Christmas: wines, preserves, cheeses, hams, sweets and ready meals

Directly to the Paladar | Christmas gifts and Kings for lovers of barbecues