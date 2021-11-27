What is the Halliwick method in aquatic therapy?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

The Halliwick method is a 10-point based aquatic therapy. It is used in people with physical disabilities, in cases of musculoskeletal compromise and in adults with cerebrovascular accidents.

The Halliwick method, created in 1950, is a way of learning through aquatic therapy that works the posture, the control of the corporal movement, the breathing, the balance and the regulation of the abnormal movements. It is used mainly in people with a neurological pathology, such as infantile cerebral palsy.

The Halliwick method consists of a 10-point program. Aquatic therapy or hydrotherapy is a procedure whose definition from the etymological point of view derives from the Greek terms hydro (water and therapeia (healing).

Beginnings of the Halliwick method

It was James McMillan who created the Halliwick method in 1950. Initially, its objective was to teach children with physical disabilities to swim to give them independence in the water, as a form of social integration.

Already by 1952, in view of the positive results, he founded an association of aquatic therapy and in conjunction with surgeons the Ten point program (or TPP), with the aim of acquiring a stable posture and independent movement in the water.

The Halliwick method progressively allows for mental adjustment, development of motor control and balance. Subsequently, independence in the water and the consequent opportunity to integrate into swimming programs is an ulterior goal.

Its main objective is not only to enhance functional skills in cases of physical disabilities, but also to promote social integration.

The 10 points of the Halliwick method

The Halliwick method is based on 10 points or learning objectives that the patient progressively exceeds to achieve greater dexterity and independence in the water.

Swimming is the space for this aquatic therapy that pursues goals higher than the mere fact of swimming.

Point 1 or mental adjustment

It is about the physical and mental adaptation of the person to the water. Its goal is to adjust to fluid mechanics and achieve head, trunk, and breathing control.

Point 2 or control of sagittal rotation

It is the beginning of the adjustment to the beginning of the flotation, which rotates the bodies by inertia from one side to the other. In this case, it refers to rotating sideways while maintaining a straight position. The ability to control left-right movements is acquired around the anteroposterior axis of the body.

Point 3 or control of transverse rotation

It consists of learning to control the rotation around the transverse axis of the body, that is, the rotation while flexing or extending the trunk, knees and ankles in the water. These movements include lying down, standing up, or rocking in a sitting position.

Point 4 or control of longitudinal rotation

Refers to controlling movements around the longitudinal or vertical axis of the body, such as standing up after floating on your back or spinning in the water while floating.

Point 5 or combined rotation control

Control of rotation by combination of all the above.

Point 6 or mental push / inversion

In this case, the balance control begins, in which it is sought to acquire the ability to maintain or change position in the water without losing stability. It begins by teaching how to float and submerge a little, so that the person understands that the water supports him and that he is not going to sink.

Point 7 or balance

It consists of having postural control and managing to maintain a stable and relaxed position, without moving. For this it is also known as calm balance.

The position must be maintained in a stable and relaxed way, without compensatory movements of arms or legs. In the end, you will have acquired efficient and effective postural control.

Point 8 or slip with turbulence

In this case, while the person keeps floating and sliding from one side to the other, the therapist will create waves in the opposite direction to the flow of water. It seeks to control unwanted movements with the head and trunk.

Point 9 or simple progression

At this point in the program, control of the movement is finally acquired. A skill that allows you to carry out an activity or swim freely.

In the simple progression, the person floats upside down preparing to swim. He makes small movements with his hands and feet, gliding very slowly, preparing for a propulsion. Here there should already be trunk control.

Point 10 or basic Halliwick move

It is the final step and the person acquires the ability to move in the water by itself. Having the necessary force to push (or propel) with the use of the arms in the form of a paddle. By this point, the person is able to swim freely in the water.

Who benefits from practicing the Halliwick method?

The usefulness of the method has been described in people with muscular and skeletal involvement, such as children with child brain paralysis, spina bifida, Rett syndrome or muscular dystrophies. However, cases of autism and Down syndrome also benefit.

In adults it is useful in cases of polio sequelae, cerebrovascular accidents and in other balance disorders (such as what happens in Parkinson’s disease).

Some childhood pathologies benefit from this therapy, although older adults can also take advantage of it.

What are the results of aquatic therapy with the Halliwick method?

Sessions lasting 30 to 60 minutes, preferably in groups, between 1 to 3 times a week. The possibility of doing it in company allows social integration from the beginning of the program.

After reaching 10 points, the person will have managed to improve posture control, have greater balance and stability, increase muscle strength, increase the range of motion of the joints and reduce pain and muscle stiffness.

In the end, the Halliwick method is a motor relearn in the water and it allows the person to progressively gain confidence in independent movement. But it also increases self-esteem and the way you relate to others. Therefore, it provides psychological, physical, relational and social benefits in people with disabilities.

