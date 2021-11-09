RAM memory is one of the key sections in the hardware of a device, be it a computer or a smartphone. In this case we will focus on the latter, whose manufacturers are managing to manage to make their devices more useful for longer.

Despite the fact that the processor of a device is very important, without a memory with a sufficient capacity that allows it to have different processes open and to be able to move from one to another in a fluid way, performance will continue to suffer, even though it is the most powerful processor on the market.

RAM is a part that cannot be expanded physically after having purchased a device, unlike storage, although in many cases it is not possible to expand it through MicroSD cards.

This means that we will have the same memory from the first day to the last, although applications and updates are becoming more powerful and require more resources.

A few years ago the main problem for the vast majority of users was storage. The mobiles had 8 or 16 GB of storage and a year after using the smartphone, or even earlier, many users began to have storage problems, however that no longer occurs today.

In fact, the manufacturers are quite generous with both RAM and storage, although in the mid-range and entry they are not so generous. Since storage is not usually a problem today, but RAM is, the different manufacturers have integrated a system called “Dynamic RAM” or “Virtual”.

What is Dynamic RAM?





Many Xiaomi phones, and some from POCO, are compatible with dynamic RAM. This technology is responsible for blocking certain GB of storage and using them to host processes that we have open and that they need more RAM than the device mounts to function with ease.

Manufacturers remotely support virtual RAM for their devices through a software update, in fact there are many models that are already compatible with these.

What problems does dynamic RAM have?





Virtual RAM is far from perfectnevertheless, it is very useful. The pros outweigh the cons, since the internal storage has a characteristic in common with the batteries, and that is that the more they are used, the more they degrade, and therefore their useful life is reduced.

The internal storage has a number of times which can be overwritten, then, at the moment in which it reaches the end of its useful life it is possible that the file transfer is much slower and that even, in extreme cases, information is lost.

Keep in mind that these damages should not be noticed, because the vast majority of users change their smartphone every two years.

Are there differences between virtual RAM and physical RAM?





One of the main differences is that physical RAM is volatile, What does it mean? When we turn off the device, all content disappears. While in virtual RAM, being based on the internal storage of the device and lasting over time, the only thing it will unlock is the free GB of storage that the system had taken to improve performance, but the rest of the information will last.

It is always better to bet on devices that have a sufficiently large physical memory. Currently, the minimum established is 4 GB, while the usual and recommended is that the devices have at least 6.

Dynamic memory is a system that may be good for mobiles that have been on the market for a long time. and that in this way they can cope with somewhat more demanding processes, as well as being able to run the system in a much more fluid way.

It is good to know that our smartphone is compatible with this technology, but even better is not having to depend on this technology, so it is always more advisable to purchase devices with a greater amount of RAM, thanks to the fact that it also They will allow your mobile to last longer.