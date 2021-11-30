On November 15, Xiaomi announced the launch of the new Redmi Note 11T 5G aimed at the Indian market which, in principle, would correspond to a supposed Global variant of the Redmi Note 11 presented in China, something that has already been confirmed definitively.

The new Redmi Note 11T 5G arrives precisely to begin with the Global deployment of the first member of the Redmi Note 11 family already presented, and everything seems to indicate that this device will end up reaching the rest of the markets later on, this being the direct equivalent to the POCO M4 Pro 5G that we already know in Spain. We are going to take a look at everything that Xiaomi has prepared for us with this terminal.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G datasheet

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

SCREEN

6.6 inch
Full HD +
LCD
90Hz

PROCESSOR

MediaTek Dimensity 810

RAM

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x

STORAGE

64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2

BATTERY

5,000mAh
33W

REAR CAMERA

50 MP
8 MP

FRONTAL CAMERA

16 MP

OS

Android 11
MIUI 12.5

CONNECTIVITY

5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75 mm
195 grams

OTHERS

Stereo speakers
Fingerprint sensor on the side
Infrared sensor
Virtual RAM up to 3GB
IP52

PRICE

From 200 euros to change

Few changes beyond the memory versions to choose

As we tell you, the new Redmi Note 11T 5G is exactly the same phone as the Redmi Note 11 presented a few weeks ago in China. On an aesthetic level, we continue to maintain a fairly continuous design with respect to other Redmi products where what stands out the most is a large camera module on the back, the incorporation of the 3.5mm jack, infrared sensor and three color finishes: blue, black and white.

Internally, we continue to maintain the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and the only change is that the 4 GB version of RAM that we did see in China has not been included, giving way to only two RAM and storage options of up to 8 GB of RAM LPDDR4x expandable up to an additional 3 GB thanks to virtual RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Redmi Note 11t 5g

Of course, we still have a good connectivity pack including 5G, Wifi 5 and a generous 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 33W with the charger included in the box. In addition, the Redmi Note 11T 5G arrives with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and a camera pack composed of the following sensors:

  • 50 MP main sensor

  • 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens

  • 16 MP selfie camera

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

Rn11t 5g

As we have commented at the beginning of this post, the new Redmi Note 11T 5G has been officially presented in India and, later, It is expected that it can reach the rest of the markets globally under the same name, although we will have to wait.

The official prices are as follows:

  • Redmi Note 11T 5G (6 + 64GB): 16,999 rupees, about 200 euros to change
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G (6 + 128GB): 17,999 rupees, about 211 euros to change
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G (8 + 128GB): 19,999 rupees, about 235 euros to change