On November 15, Xiaomi announced the launch of the new Redmi Note 11T 5G aimed at the Indian market which, in principle, would correspond to a supposed Global variant of the Redmi Note 11 presented in China, something that has already been confirmed definitively.

The new Redmi Note 11T 5G arrives precisely to begin with the Global deployment of the first member of the Redmi Note 11 family already presented, and everything seems to indicate that this device will end up reaching the rest of the markets later on, this being the direct equivalent to the POCO M4 Pro 5G that we already know in Spain. We are going to take a look at everything that Xiaomi has prepared for us with this terminal.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G datasheet

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G SCREEN 6.6 inch

Full HD +

LCD

90Hz PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 810 RAM 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x STORAGE 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 BATTERY 5,000mAh

33W REAR CAMERA 50 MP

8 MP FRONTAL CAMERA 16 MP OS Android 11

MIUI 12.5 CONNECTIVITY 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75 mm

195 grams OTHERS Stereo speakers

Fingerprint sensor on the side

Infrared sensor

Virtual RAM up to 3GB

IP52 PRICE From 200 euros to change

Few changes beyond the memory versions to choose

As we tell you, the new Redmi Note 11T 5G is exactly the same phone as the Redmi Note 11 presented a few weeks ago in China. On an aesthetic level, we continue to maintain a fairly continuous design with respect to other Redmi products where what stands out the most is a large camera module on the back, the incorporation of the 3.5mm jack, infrared sensor and three color finishes: blue, black and white.





Internally, we continue to maintain the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and the only change is that the 4 GB version of RAM that we did see in China has not been included, giving way to only two RAM and storage options of up to 8 GB of RAM LPDDR4x expandable up to an additional 3 GB thanks to virtual RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.





Of course, we still have a good connectivity pack including 5G, Wifi 5 and a generous 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 33W with the charger included in the box. In addition, the Redmi Note 11T 5G arrives with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and a camera pack composed of the following sensors:

50 MP main sensor

8 MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens

16 MP selfie camera

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G





As we have commented at the beginning of this post, the new Redmi Note 11T 5G has been officially presented in India and, later, It is expected that it can reach the rest of the markets globally under the same name, although we will have to wait.

The official prices are as follows: