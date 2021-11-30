On November 15, Xiaomi announced the launch of the new Redmi Note 11T 5G aimed at the Indian market which, in principle, would correspond to a supposed Global variant of the Redmi Note 11 presented in China, something that has already been confirmed definitively.
The new Redmi Note 11T 5G arrives precisely to begin with the Global deployment of the first member of the Redmi Note 11 family already presented, and everything seems to indicate that this device will end up reaching the rest of the markets later on, this being the direct equivalent to the POCO M4 Pro 5G that we already know in Spain. We are going to take a look at everything that Xiaomi has prepared for us with this terminal.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G datasheet
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
SCREEN
6.6 inch
PROCESSOR
MediaTek Dimensity 810
RAM
6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x
STORAGE
64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2
BATTERY
5,000mAh
REAR CAMERA
50 MP
FRONTAL CAMERA
16 MP
OS
Android 11
CONNECTIVITY
5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75 mm
OTHERS
Stereo speakers
PRICE
From 200 euros to change
Few changes beyond the memory versions to choose
As we tell you, the new Redmi Note 11T 5G is exactly the same phone as the Redmi Note 11 presented a few weeks ago in China. On an aesthetic level, we continue to maintain a fairly continuous design with respect to other Redmi products where what stands out the most is a large camera module on the back, the incorporation of the 3.5mm jack, infrared sensor and three color finishes: blue, black and white.
Internally, we continue to maintain the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and the only change is that the 4 GB version of RAM that we did see in China has not been included, giving way to only two RAM and storage options of up to 8 GB of RAM LPDDR4x expandable up to an additional 3 GB thanks to virtual RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
Of course, we still have a good connectivity pack including 5G, Wifi 5 and a generous 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 33W with the charger included in the box. In addition, the Redmi Note 11T 5G arrives with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and a camera pack composed of the following sensors:
50 MP main sensor
8 MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens
16 MP selfie camera
Price and availability of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
As we have commented at the beginning of this post, the new Redmi Note 11T 5G has been officially presented in India and, later, It is expected that it can reach the rest of the markets globally under the same name, although we will have to wait.
The official prices are as follows:
- Redmi Note 11T 5G (6 + 64GB): 16,999 rupees, about 200 euros to change
- Redmi Note 11T 5G (6 + 128GB): 17,999 rupees, about 211 euros to change
- Redmi Note 11T 5G (8 + 128GB): 19,999 rupees, about 235 euros to change