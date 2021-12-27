The Call of Duty: Warzone community of players has a large amount of weaponry available after the arrival of Warzone Pacific, this certainly had a great impact on the Warzone meta, with Call of Duty: Vanguard weapons like the STG44 and the MP40 becoming some of the most popular weapons in the video game.

Something that has caught our attention is that, many of the LMGs have struggled to find a foothold in the meta, and only one maintains a high selection rate, and that is the Bren.

This heavy hitting LMG may lack the mobility of some of the AR and SMGs, but it certainly makes up for it in power and is perfect for taking down enemies in Caldera. Of course, to get the most out of the weapon, you’ll need to run a metacharge, and luckily we’ve got you covered.

What is Bren’s best equipment

Muzzle: mercury silencer

Barrel: Queen’s 705 mm Royal

Optics: G16 2.5x

Stock: Queen’s Model 11 BH

Underbarrel: Heavy Grip

Magazine: .50 BMG 50 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Rear grip: Polymer grip

Benefit: fully charged

Perk2: Fast

First of all, you’ll want to equip the Mercury silencer and the queen’s 705mm royal barrel to significantly increase bullet velocity and overall weapon control. Not only that, the silencer keeps your shots off the radar, making it difficult to pinpoint your position, which is key in Warzone.

After that, use the Queen’s Model 11 BH, Heavy Foregrip and Polymer Grip to reinforce the heavy recoil pattern of the LMG and increase the aiming stability of the weapon, making it easier to transport enemies from a distance.

These accessories combined with the G16 2.5x optics make the Bren a specialized long-range weapon that is a force to be reckoned with. When it comes to bullets, be sure to run Hollow Point to maximize your damage, as well as the .50 BMG 50 Round Mags so you can take out multiple opponents without having to reload.

Finally, complete the equipment with the Fully Loaded perk so you never run out of ammo, as well as Quick to make up for Bren’s overwhelming lack of mobility.