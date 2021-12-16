It is clear that the NFT market is taking important steps in the industry. Ubisoft Quartz is the most serious bet so far in a large company, while personalities such as Phil Spencer have decided to publicly reject its character of speculation.

Now, GSC Game World has announced that STALKER 2 is targeting the metaverse, where players will be able to own their own game piece. For this agreement, the study has partnered with the company DMarket, specialized in NFT transactions and in the creation of metaverses.

GSC will use blockchain technology in this goal and the property rights of the objects will belong to the players. Evgeniy Grygorovych, CEO of GSC Game World, explains what the vision of the study is:

“With global trends in gaming in mind, we can do more than simply deliver an immersive gaming experience. Our players can have a deeper presence in the game, and we will give them this opportunity by introducing them to the first AAA game with a meta experience. only”.

Enter the universe

Starting in December of this year, STALKER 2 will open registration for the first NFT drops. The initial one will consist of an auction that is scheduled for January 2022 and will allow the introduction of the first metahuman in the game, with a maximum of three. It will be one more NPC of the universe of the work, but it will feature the face of its owner thanks to the use of scanning technology.

The second batch is scheduled for February with genesis packs, while the next ones will be announced in the future. They specify since GSC that none of these measures will affect the gameplay u will grant advantages to some users over others.

By last, all items can be traded on DMarket, even before the official launch of STALKER 2. The title will be released on April 28 on PC and Xbox Series, being temporarily exclusive to Microsoft consoles.