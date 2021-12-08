What is PS Now, how it works and how to play it on PC and console

The PlayStation Now service gives you access to a huge video game catalog from PS2, PS3 and PS4. You can play them in streaming or even download some titles on your console and enjoy them on demand.

The PS Now video game collection is on the rise. Currently you already have more than 700 titles. Sony usually announces in advance on its website the video games that are going to come out in the following months, and even allows you to access some ahead of time.

The strong point of PS Now is the local game execution. A kind of rental of titles that we can do from the service application itself. This phenomenon will only be available if the game we select is natively available for our console. In this way, we will avoid latency problems and we will gain in graphic quality.

Who is PlayStation Now available to?

PS Now is available to users of Playstation 4, PlayStation 5 and also in Pc.

However, there is an extra requirement, and that is that, in order to access this service, it will be necessary that we also have a active PlayStation Plus subscription.

How to download PS Now

We explain how to download and what requirements you need to enjoy PS Now both on PC and on your PlayStation console.

Download PS Now on PC

To download the PS Now client on your personal computer, you must complete a series of requirements:

OS Windows 10 .

. Processor Intel Core i3 4260 / AMD A10 or higher.

Intel Core i3 4260 / AMD A10 or higher. RAM: 2 GB or higher.

or higher. USB port and command .

. 5 Mbps of bandwidth Internet at least.

You will have to download the app from the PlayStation website from this link and install it on your computer. Later, you will have to log in into your PlayStation Network account and connect your controller. The compatible controllers They are DualShock 4, DualShock 3 and controllers with XInput like the Xbox One controller. You will have to connect them by USB cable.

Download PS Now on PlayStation

The steps you must follow are the following:

Go to PlayStation Store and buy a subscription 1 month, 3 months, one year or request the 7-day free trial of PlayStation Now. This step can also be done with a prepaid card. Access the PS Now app which will now appear in the main menu of your console. Search the game catalog for the title you want to play. Tap on «Stream now». If instead of shimmer want play it locally on your console (You can only do this if the console is compatible), select the inverted arrow icon. Wait for the download to complete and you can play without having to wait for loading times and with higher quality and a decrease in latency.

What is the price of the service?

PS Now has a subscription of 14.99 euros per month or 99.99 euros per year if we opt for the annual fee. You can try it for 7 days for free without problems.

This service can also be purchased through gift cards from PlayStation Store, available in physical stores and also through codes on some websites that sell keys.

PS Now quality

If you’ve already tried Stadia or GeForce Now, you’re probably wondering about the quality of PS Now. Do you have lag? Is the video compression decent? Let’s go by parts.

With a fiber Internet connection, the truth is that the quality of the service is more than decent. Obviously, a game rendered by our console will still look better than a game rendered in the cloud, but broadly speaking, it is a characteristic of its technology, not something specific to PS Now.

Of course, unlike other proposals, PlayStation Now does not have the possibility of gaming in 4K resolution to date. It does so only in 1080p quality, an increase from the original resolution of the service, which was 720p. The native PS3 games that were not in Full HD, they will also stay in said HD resolution.

With respect to input lag, whether we notice it or not it will depend fundamentally of the game that we choose. Sony does not seem to have invested in artificial intelligence to predict keystrokes as Stadia claims to have done, but in any case, in an action or fighting game, the delay of our keystrokes will be more evident than in an open world or a game arcade driving.

Other features and limitations

When you play PS Now, you will earn the same achievements and trophies as if you owned the real game. However, you will not be able to access the downloadable content nor to micro payment platforms. Most of the games that are part of the PS Now catalog are Game of the Year (GOTY) versions, that is, the most complete version of the title.

Are there PS5 games on PS Now?

So far, PlayStation Now only includes games from Playstation 2, Playstation 3 and Playstation 4. However, the service is not as popular as Sony would like, so we can be sure that the Japanese are working tirelessly to make this gaming platform more attractive.

Therefore, we should not be too far from the arrival of exclusive PS5 games to the service. And with it should come the r4K resolution at the service, even if it was an exclusive quality for new generation titles.