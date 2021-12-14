What is Job Duck? - Do you want to work from home and earn a salary in dollars?

We are an employment agency and this year we will celebrate our third anniversary. It all started with five amazing people, and today, we have grown to more than 300! We have noticed that some of our followers on social networks do not know what kind of jobs we offer or what kind of company we are. Therefore, throughout this article we want to answer your questions.

“We are more than an employment agency, we are a family. In our agency, you will find friends, mentors and a team that will always support you to achieve your goals. “

We are one of the fastest growing employment agencies in the world; However, a few years ago, this company was nothing more than an idea that came up at a luncheon where our co-founder’s companion commented that he had hired a virtual assistant. This assistant (located on another continent) with a strong work ethic and a good level of English was an invaluable employee of the company. For her part, she enjoyed working from home and had a higher salary than her friends. It seemed like a win-win situation! For this reason, our co-founder spent months developing a process to find, filter, and hire amazing people internationally. Our co-founders liked the end result so much that they decided to partner and develop a business. In 2018 Job Duck was founded, and the rest is history!

The diversity that outsourcing promotes is enriching as we have met hundreds of incredible people in foreign countries. Our current logistics limits us to hiring people from Mexico, Honduras, Colombia, El Salvador, Argentina and South Africa; but we are striving to expand our horizons. We hire virtual assistants who will work from home for employers in the United States who will value them. The duties to be performed depend on the job vacancy chosen. We are currently looking for administrative assistants and marketing assistants.

To get a job at Job Duck you need to be qualified with previous experience or a professional degree, and successfully pass each stage of our process. In this way, we ensure that our work environment will foster creativity and productivity.

We ask our candidates to sign a contract before pairing them with a US client to ensure they agree to our terms and conditions. In case you have failed during the first two stages of our process, it is possible to reapply for a job two more times.

Important:

At Job Duck we never charge a fee for our services.

We always communicate with our candidates via WhatsApp or email (our emails end with: @ jobduck.com).

Personal information is only requested when we need it to provide a service.

We do not share information publicly or with third parties, except when required by law.

We protect data by commercially acceptable means to prevent misuse or modification.

If someone contacts you using our name and it seems suspicious, you can send a message to help@jobduck.com with attached screenshot. We will review it and tell you if it is a genuine message or not. Remember we will only contact you if you have previously applied or registered on our website.

We are a Joyous ORutsourcing Business Discovering ORniqueness, Creativity, and Knowledgeability. We also pursue the belief that every great person deserves a great job. If you want independence, freedom, fun and tranquility, do not hesitate and send your request now:

Thank you for reading!