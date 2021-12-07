What is it, catalog and how to watch free channels on television

She defines herself on her page as: “ an ad-based video on demand service ”(…)“ Our goal is to provide the best television experience available by modern standards. Therefore, it offers unique content for you to discover linear channels as well as controls to pause, advance, rewind, restart … “

Rlaxx.tv is an AVOD platform that allows us to view content online. Not only does it offer us content on demand like others like Disney +, but here we will access a series of channels of all kinds of themes and genres. Although they are linear channels, they also include a series of content controls like restarting the program if it has already started, pausing it if we have to go to the bathroom or even saving it to watch it later. In addition, it also allows access to video content on demand of what we have missed.

Rlaxx.tv has more than twenty channels live to which new ones will be added as time passes. Thematic channels for children, but also with documentaries, sports or specific ones like the World Poker Tour, for example, or an exclusive channel for surfers or boat lovers.

Plans and prices

Rlaxx.tv is a free platform. Unlike Netflix or HBO Max we do not have to pay a monthly subscription to access its content, rather, it is an AVOD platform or, in other words, advertising-based video on demand. That is, video on demand with advertising. You can watch the different channels and content in exchange for seeing ads. But it is free, we do not have to pay anything or enter our credit card or the like. Nor is registration required.

What are the ads like? They explain from their help page that the rlaxx.tv channels are not like those of linear and conventional television that we can get to see fifteen or twenty minutes of advertising while we watch a series or program, but here it will be a small clip every few minutes.

We simply have to download the application on the device we want, as long as it is compatible, and we start watching the different channels.

Devices and apps

For now we cannot access rlaxx.tv from its website as we can access other similar platforms such as Pluto TV, but from its website they announce that the browser version without downloading anything. Until then, where can we see it? On consoles, on televisions, on streaming devices and boxes, on mobile phones and tablets …

In Smart TV we can download the application in the following brands: Grundig, Telefunken, JVC, Metz, Toshiba, LG, Panasonic, Medion, Sharp, Samsung and Hisense. In addition, we can also use other devices that turn our television into a Smart TV or operating systems such as Android TV or Amazon Fire TV that we find in other devices.

Does this mean that all televisions of those brands allow you to download the app? No, it will depend on the version of the operating system and how old it is, whether or not we can access this content. Generally, you can see the conditions from the service’s website and we can also read how the app is downloaded from each of these brands and TVs.

From Rlaxx.tv they also collect other boxes or services that allow us to have access, such as Roku, the aforementioned Fire TV and Apple TV.

If you have a mobile phone or tablet, we can download the app in both Android and iOS operating systems through Google Play Store or App Store Although at the moment the Android app is under development and is expected to be available from December 2021 to all users.

In addition, it is also available on devices such as the Xbox and it is expected that it will soon reach more devices, other consoles such as the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5.

Interface

The interface of this platform it is comfortable and easy to use. Very clean. As we can see in some of the photographs on the television, the channels are shown in a lower bar that makes navigating very easy. In the lower bar we will see the icons of the different channels and it is enough to move through them to change the content that appears on the screen. Thanks to the icons we can easily know which channel we are interested in and we can see a different genre, theme or another.

At the top we can access the channel guide where we will see a list with all the available channels and the hourly programming, as you can see in the screenshot below. You will see the programming details: when it started, when it ends or what exact chapter is the one that is being broadcast or the one that is going to be broadcast next, for example.

In addition, as we have said before, it also has an “à la carte” section that allows us to see content that has already been broadcast without having to depend on what is right now on those channels. We will see movies, classics but also documentaries or series or cartoons for the little ones in the house. Like the rest, it also has ads. An advertising clip will be broadcast from time to time even though we are watching this content on demand instead of the different linear channels.

Channels

At the moment, rlaxx is not the platform with the most channels available but there are more than 25 options among which we find our own content or channels such as rlaxx nature or documentaries as well as others that we also see on other similar platforms such as Rakuten TV or Pluto TV, for example. All of them available in the streaming application.