Parents have found it necessary to give their children a telephone from an early age, to be able to contact them when they are far away. This represents a disadvantage, since a mobile phone can give a child access to information that is not suitable for their age. If you are parents and want monitor how your child uses their device, here we will show you a very useful tool: Google Family LinK.

What is Google Family Link?

Family Link is an instrument of the Google family, which allows parents to monitor their children’s activity with the device they have from their phone. This provides them with the security of being away from their little ones but knowing what they are doing.

Thanks to this application, parents can obtain a record of the time lapses that the youngster spends in using applications or internet searches, as well as knowing the location of the device. This information is useful to establish the things your child may or may not do and in what period of time.

How does the Google Family Link platform work for content blocking?

Family Link aims to enable legal guardians of a minor to set healthy digital standards. If you are clear about the functions that your child does not have the ability to handle and that becomes a risk for their safety, then you can determine the things that they can or cannot do from the computer or mobile.

While it is true that this application helps you to restrict some harmful information, it is also true that does not provide absolute protection for your little one. Therefore, it is advisable that you use the protection and privacy tools that some applications have for the use of minors.

What devices are compatible with the use of Google Family Link?

If you want to use this application in your family, everyone involved must have phones with the appropriate versions for this tool. If their phones are Android, they must make sure that the version is 7.0 or higher, on the other hand, if they are iOS users, their version must be 11 or later. The compatibility of the phones will allow this platform to function effectively.

What is the price for using this additional Google service?

Fortunately, This is a free service What does Google provide? to its users. If used correctly, it will form healthy digital habits in minors. Since permanent use of digital media can be addictive for people, especially children and young people who are more vulnerable and inexperienced, when parents set a time limit, they are avoiding addiction.

In addition, this application serves as protection for children because their parents can know where they are and if they are in danger with Google Family Link they can easily locate them.

What steps should you follow to register for Google Family Link?

For make a Google Family Link registration effective first you must have the tool downloaded to your mobile and have the phone to link with yours. If the minor has not yet created a Google account, then you must do so to continue the process. Then you must establish your administrator role in the account either as father, mother or guardian. Next, you must link the child’s account in the application, for this you will receive a nine-character code that you will enter on the child’s phone

What is the procedure to link an existing Google account with Google Family Link?

Yes your son already has his Google account for some time, it is an advantage because you save the time of creating an account. If you have already started the registration, you should only focus on linking your child’s account under your administration.

Once linked, the child will be informed about the actions you allow for the administrator and about the things that he cannot do. Then the application can be activated for your family.

How old is the maximum Google Family Link content restriction can be used?

There is no minimum age so that you can give a phone to your child, that is why the application does not establish from what age a child can have an account in the application, the existing limit is on the maximum limit set at 13 years.

This tool has generated a controversy among the public, some attack it because they think it threatens the privacy of the child. On the other hand, there are those who think that the minors who have the maximum limit are not yet mature enough to handle certain dangerous content found on the networks. What everyone agrees on is that parents should teach their children to use the Internet from a very young age.