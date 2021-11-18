These are all 5G compatible iPhones and the bands they use.

5G is one of the most important technologies of the moment And, although Apple was not the first to include this type of technology, it came at the perfect time when it was beginning to expand into the most developed countries. At the moment it is not a technology available in all territories, but little by little it is gaining importance.

If you want to get an iPhone with 5G, we have compiled the complete list of iPhone compatible with this technology, and many important information about the iPhone 5G.

5G Compatible iPhones List

Manzana debuted 5G on their 2020 iPhoneSince then all the models launched are compatible with this technology.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

What kind of 5G do the iPhones have in Spain?

The 5G connection, as it happens with other types of technologies such as 4G or 3G, works on a series of frequency bands. And depending on the country you live in, iPhones are compatible with one or other different bands.

The main difference we find is the millimeter band, mmWare. This is a faster band that is only available on iPhones sold in the United States.

What is 5G millimeter wave?

Millimeter wave or “mmWave” is a band that operates in a short wavelength spectrum between 24 GHz and 100 GHz. One of its main advantages is its high bandwidth, that is, offers the possibility for many users to connect at the same time without saturating the network. Therefore it is ideal in cities, stadiums, shopping centers and places where many people gather at the same time.

5G bands of the iPhone in Spain

The following are sold in Spain 5G compatible iPhone models, each compatible with certain bands:

iPhone 12 Model A2403

iPhone 12 mini Model A2399

iPhone 12 Pro Model A2407

iPhone 12 Pro Max Model A2411

iPhone 13 Model A2633

iPhone 13 mini Model A2628

iPhone 13 Pro Model A2638

iPhone 13 Pro Max Model A2643

The iPhone 12 are compatible with the following 5G networks

n1 (2,100 MHz)

n2 (1,900 MHz)

n3 (1,800 MHz)

n5 (850 MHz)

n7 (2,600 MHz)

n8 (900 MHz)

n12 (700 MHz)

n20 (800 DD)

n25 (1,900 MHz)

n28 (700 APT)

n38 (TD 2600)

n40 (TD 2300)

n41 (TD 2500)

n66 (AWS-3)

n71 (600 MHz)

n77 (TD 3700)

n78 (TD 3500)

n79 (TD 4700)

The iPhone 13 are compatible with the following 5G networks

n1 (2,100 MHz)

n2 (1,900 MHz)

n3 (1,800 MHz)

n5 (850 MHz)

n7 (2,600 MHz)

n8 (900 MHz)

n12 (700 MHz)

n20 (800 DD)

n25 (1,900 MHz)

n28 (700 APT)

n29 (700d MHz)

n30 (2,300 MHz)

n38 (TD 2600)

n40 (TD 2300)

n41 (TD 2500)

n48 (TD 3600)

n66 (AWS-3)

n71 (600 MHz)

n77 (TD 3700)

n78 (TD 3500)

n79 (TD 4700)

Does the 5G of an iPhone bought in the United States work in Spain?

The answer is run: Yes. The iPhones sold in the United States are compatible with the same 5G bands as iPhones sold in Spain and in most countries of the world. The only difference is the millimeter band, that is, the iPhone sold in the US are compatible with the same 5G bands as the iPhone sold in Spain, adding 3 more bands:

n258 (26 GHz)

n260 (39 GHz)

n261 (28 GHz)

How to turn off, optimize and manage the iPhone 5G connection

These are the 5G compatible iPhones and the type of bands they are compatible with. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or older iPhone are not 5G compatible, so it is something that you should value if you are going to buy one.

