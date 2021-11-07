Do you like games in discount? Do you like games retro? Are you a user of PS4? If you answered ‘yes’ to these three assumptions, then you need to know that at this point in the PS Store there is a season of offers that focuses on titles from the past and that we recommend you review.

The season is called ‘Remastered and retro!’ and there are games from the era of PS2 and PS3, as well as others that came out a few years ago on PS4.

For example, the original Max payne of 2001 it presumes 40% discount and with this it drops from 15 dollars to 9 dollars. It is one of the titles that we recommend the most, because it is not only about the game that Remedy Entertainment on the radar, but also a proposal that is ideal for those who like the noir narrative, the graphic novel and the abundance of shots.

Also available The Warriors, adaptation of the iconic 1979 film that focuses on the titular gang and the persecution they undertake against the police and other gangs. Its original price is $ 15, but with a 40% discount it now costs 9 dollars.

Another option that you should not miss is Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle, a collection that, as its name implies, is made up of the first Bayonetta and Vanquish, titles that exude action and high style and that were developed by PlatinumGames. With a 50% discount, the bundle dropped from $ 40 to 20 dollars.

If you are a fan of the galaxy far far away, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter It is a good option for you, as it puts you in command of the bounty hunter Jango Fett throughout various missions that will take you through the low worlds of the universe created by George Lucas. Its regular price is $ 10, but it has a 50% discount and with it goes down to 5 dollars.

Actually, there are many titles that are part of the season, so go to the PS Store and check which ones catch your attention. Just keep in mind that discounts will go away on November 17.