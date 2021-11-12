When an IMEI is considered invalid it means that the code has not been assigned to any manufacturer. This means that it does not have the necessary characteristics established by the operators. As a consequence, the servers of the operator in question block to not allow their use .

Its about IMEI , a numeric key that works as a mobile identifier worldwide and that assigns it to a specific operator. On certain occasions it may happen that this code, without us being aware of it, turns out to be invalid But what happens then?

This can occur for two reasons: the first is due to a software problem caused by an update, an error in the manufacturing process, or a poor repair. In this case it is called IMEI in zeros.

On the other hand, the second reason why this key is invalid has to do with a report from the operator itself. This may have been included in a blacklist for different reasons such as a breach of the payments established in the contract or because the phone in question is a stolen device.

It has a solution?

Do not panic, almost everything in life has a solution. The first thing you have to do is check if the IMEI number of your device is in the blacklist. To do this, look for the password in the terminal box or enter * # 06 # on mobile. After this step, enter the code in a page like this to help you confirm it.

If the result is negative you will have to get in touch with the operator who entered the device on the Blacklist. You will need to provide certain information that gives credibility to the matter, such as the official purchase invoice.

On the other hand, if this problem is due to a software error you should dial on the phone * # * # 3646633 # * # *. After that, go to ‘Connectivity’ and then to ‘CDS Information’. If you have at your disposal a DualSIM terminal You will find two options under the name ‘Phone 1’ and ‘Phone 2’ respectively. Inside them write the following:

AT + EGMR = 1.7, “IMEI code”

AT + EGMR = 1.10, “IMEI Code”

When you finish press ‘Send at Command’ to confirm the operation and restart the phone. Ready, problem solved, you can now use your mobile with total normality.