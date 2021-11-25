However, the smartphones that arrived before this event still had all the aforementioned. So if you are passionate about Huawei you should know that you still you can buy some of its terminals and use the google apps . On the other hand, if you want to opt for an Honor, you should know that it has become completely independent from the technological giant, so you will once again enjoy the services of the big G on your Honor 50 that you can get for 549.99 euros on the occasion of Black Friday.

This event occurred in August of last year. Since then the launched mobiles for both brands they did not have any of the services of the American company. This was also extrapolated to other firms such as Facebook (now Meta), which did not allow them to continue enjoying applications as used by users as WhatsApp .

The Huawei P30 series was one of the most loved by users due to the versatility of its properties. In fact, the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition was a high-end terminal acclaimed by users and probably at the time it was one of the best on the market. If you want to enjoy all Google applications with the highest possible quality, any of the members of this family will provide you with what you are looking for.

Recommended and affordable

Moving away from one of the most popular series of phones of the brand, we now go with some of the most profitable smartphones in terms of price quality. The Huawei Nova 5T boasts above the rest thanks to some quite remarkable components in the section of the performance despite its low cost. Although there are other alternatives such as the Huawei P Smart Z, a mid-range device with acceptable capabilities in various areas. Below these we find other low-end options intended for simple use and without much jogging.

Honor 20 series

They were the last models of the series that can be purchased in Spain and although a few years have passed, they still offer a great result. Especially in the case of the Honor 20 Pro, which accompanied by the power of its Kirin 980 and 8GB of RAM plus its great autonomy, allow you to continue enjoying the most demanding applications. This does not mean that its serial companions are not a good option to take advantage of Google services, since the Honor 20 also has some competing specifications, but maybe some price will go.

Some Honor 9 and 10 Lite

As was the case with Huawei, Honor’s mid-range smartphones have features that are worth highlighting. The case of the Honor 9X is noteworthy, as it offers good performance for a very modest price. Its Lite version cut in certain aspects, although it still had similar features. Another of the models that brought a model of this style was the Honor 10, which under the Lite premise it became a cheap but efficient alternative.