It has been almost six months since the world heard the news of the sale of an important gaming division, which would cease to be part of Kingston and would now be in the ranks of HP, the sale of HyperX, which caused a lot of commotion among gamers .

This sale, was made for 425 million dollars, and would be focused on offering more and more products from Hewlett Packard, leaving Kingston out of the gaming part for a short time.

In order to learn more about this topic and the future of the company, we spoke with Óscar Martínez, regional director for Kingston in Mexico, Miami and the Caribbean.

How did Kingston evolve as HyperX?

After many years of starting with HyperX, with memories and later with peripherals, we became leaders in various market sectors, which after reaching a specific point, a brand became interested in our division.

Why sell HyperX?

When we saw the offer and glimpsed a good possibility to sell the division, we realized that this brand (HP) will continue with everything that had been generated, as well as this sale was reconciled, not only the peripherals, but also the name.

Kingston knows that their strength is in their memory, and they decided to return to their core business, it is not that we could not do it, but we required more resources and investment.

We see the opportunity to continue developing Kingston Fury with new products and to develop things with DDR5, which will be the newest of us.

How to define Kingston now?

Kingston has been evolving for a long time, maintaining its leadership, we continue to develop the gaming part, now with revolutionary products, as well as embeded products that involve many business areas.

The part of robotics, automotive, realiVirtual reality, the internet of things, and virtually all memory-enabled devices is where Kingston is likely to be developing endless partnerships.

Now Kingston is also growing in the part of servers, RAM or hard drives in Solid State, which is a market that has evolved and we will continue to be present there.

What is Kingston doing now on the gaming side?

We started creating storage devices and later with RAM, it is our core and now, with the sale of HyperX we could focus again on that section, offering high performance memory.

Now, we take back everything we manufacture and with better technology, taking up the name of one of our models, the “Fury”, to call this division “Kinsgton Fury, launching different RAM memory options. Now we have three memory options for each type of player, from casual or even those looking for something beyond, even allowing to configure the gamer’s pleasure and taste«.

Will they only focus on memories or will they make peripherals?

Kingston itself, seeks to do different things, but peripherals no longer, we will focus on products that are integrated into the internal part of a computer, but for the moment the peripheral part is ruled out.

How has been the reception of the new Kingston Fury?

«We were a little scared that people would get the HyperX part, but thankfully thanks to the noise we generate with our new products, there was no significant change with these devices.

The response from Kingston Fury has been incredible, the numbers have not decreased, on the contrary, they have had a constant growth, now we will have more innovative products, with more RGB or even more frequencies.«, Mentioned the executive.

«Before we focused on peripherals, neglected our core business, now with this new focus from Kingston Fury, we will be focused on RAM and solid-state products, people have taken it quite well«.

What would be the main differences of Fury with HyperX?

«I think it is the focus, in products it is practically the same, just that yes, we are going to evolve much faster, looking for more frequencies, more evolution in these, although with better characteristics.

We started from the same, we always had the same models, only now with Fury; even now that we launch with the new 4th generation NVMe lineup, we have over 7300MB / s, hitting “ultra high speed”.

Where to get with Fury?

«In the part of RAM and high-performance SSD, we have needed to make more noise, more diffusion, more placement to be leaders, but we want and seek to become the leaders in this regard.

Recently talking with an esports player, he told us that he did not see Kingston with the frequency and latency levels that, with other brands, but by making a comparison, we showed him that we had the best in what he commented.

But what is needed is to reach more people, more diffusion, so that more and more people find everything that we offer as a brand, something much more focused on gaming or for causal users.«.