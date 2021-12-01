What happened to Ikaris at the end of Eternals?

Eternals left us wondering what happened to Ikaris once the team emerged victorious from its dilemma, something that writer Kaz Firpo finally clarifies.

Eternals introduced us to a powerful alien race within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which protected humanity from the Deviants and even the Celestials, but there were members of the team, such as Ikaris, whose fate was unknown, until now.

If you remember one of the climactic scenes of Eternals, after the team finishes with Timaut, preventing the extinction of the Earth, Sersi turns Sprite into a human, something that she asked herself to know what it was like to be an inhabitant of the earth. .

With the deaths of Ajak and Gilgamesh on his shoulders, Ikaris says goodbye to the team and travels to the sun, without knowing his destiny, which has been confirmed, Ikaris died.

In an interview with CBR, Kaz Firpo, writer of Eternals, confirmed that Ikaris decided to commit suicide by traveling towards the sun.

“It was always like this, (Ikaris) can’t bear to face his family after what he’s done, what he realizes… It’s like saying, ‘I can’t serve the Eternals. If I cannot serve the Celestials, and I cannot be with my family, then I choose this third option ‘, which – for him – really is oblivion. So yeah it’s dead”.

Ikaris and his charge of conscience

Firpo pointed out that Ikaris’s actions in serving the Celestials and turning his back on his own was just a time bomb to send him into exile again.

“I don’t think Ikaris doesn’t even think he’s wrong. I think he regrets a lot. He is very sorry. I think he regrets the way he lived his entire life on this planet, and that is a great burden. ” to go, “he explained. “So really, that act is basically saying, ‘I made a mistake, but I can’t face my family and I can’t go on living.’“.

Eternals introduces an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them to leave the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The Eternals features a cast consisting of Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari. Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Kit Harrington as Black Knight, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Under the direction of new Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, Eternals is scheduled to hit the big screen on November 5, 2021.

