Hawkeye brings Christmas to life in New York City

The Christmas season, as well as the holiday season, is like a character in itself for Hawkeye, the new proposal from Marvel Studios for digital platforms.

There’s nothing quite like New York City at Christmas time, something Clint Barton is experiencing firsthand at Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye.

What starts out as a family outing to see Rogers: The Musical, with her three children in tow, Cooper, Lila and Nathaniel, quickly turns into a mad rush to try and clean up the mess for another “girl”, Kate Bishop.

After Clint makes the decision to send his children home without him so that he can unravel Kate’s situation, a conundrum arises: Will Clint make it home for Christmas?

It already smells like Christmas … and action

The clock is ticking, and Santa is just a few days away, and dotted with a backdrop of trees, twinkling lights, tinsel, candy canes, nutcrackers, snowflakes, gingerbread, and more. Welcome to the first Christmas show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think there is no need to debate it, I think it is one hundred percent a Christmas showKevin Feige explained to Marvel.com. “That’s what people will see very soon“.

Set a week before Christmas, Avenger Clint has a long list of things to do, like recovering Ronin’s suit, clearing Kate’s name, keeping the Tracksuit mob at bay, the list goes on.

This leads to a mission on the ground with no alien threats, Asgardian gods, homicidal robots, and certainly no time travel. Clint must avoid a group of thugs wearing sportswear and also dodge some inflatable Santas.

The show’s setting during the holiday season was always ingrained in the show’s DNA, as Feige continues.

“Besides, of course, more of (Jeremy) Renner… our tonal touchpoints were more (from the comics directed by Matt) Fraction, more Christmas. That’s what we wanted to do because Fraction had an incredible tone in that performance. We wanted to experience that. We wanted to take our version of Hawkeye, which is actually quite different from his version of the comics, and adapt Renner to that tone. What would it be like if they pushed it down to street level, into the kingdom of New York City? “

Christmas as the main character of Hawkeye

“He definitely had Christmas songs playing when he wrote a lot and had certain [aspectos navideños] in my headSaid lead writer Jonathan Igla. “I love the vibe. I love the feeling. I was excited to be able to do a Marvel Christmas show “.

But how much Christmas is too much Christmas? Is there that limit? For the creative team behind the show, the answer is no, with Feige himself championing more joy for the series.

“It was Kevin who was always pushing for more”Explained director Rhys Thomas. “I’d be the one to say, ‘I think we’ve got enough’ and [me dirían] no, just add more“.

“There is not enough Christmas!Executive producer Trinh Tran said with a laugh. “I said to Kevin at one point, ‘Tell me when there really is too much.’ When you really tell me that there is too much Christmas, that’s when I know I have to retire. And he never said a word about it. I wanted more because it’s about the holiday season and spending time with family. So that was it. The holiday season and the holiday season, [es] as a character in himself for this show“.

“What we’re trying to do at Marvel Studios is take these incredible characters and these incredible stories and adapt and re-adapt them to different genres of movies. The holidays are a great, great genre, and I am one of those people who raves about a classic Christmas movie every year. It’s fun to be able to take advantage of that genre. And, at the same time, make it an essential part of the MCU “.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova. Pugh will make his MCU debut in the movie Black Widow.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, and Alaqua Cox as Echo.

The first episodes of the Hawkeye series is now available on the Disney + digital platform.

