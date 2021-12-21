What does it mean to dream that you are robbed?

Dreaming of a robbery can refer to a similar experience in real life. We show you this and other explanations of this dream.

Last update: December 19, 2021

Dreaming of being robbed is a very traumatic experience. Although it has no impact on reality, actions within the dream can make you feel distressing, fearful, furious, and of course vulnerable. The experience has multiple meanings, from those that correspond to past experiences to emerging as a metaphor for your life.

The field of dream interpretation must be considered in its nuances. Although psychoanalysis has tried to formalize, in reality it is an area where speculation reaches its maximum expression. Let this serve as a reference so that you do not completely condition your life to the 6 interpretations of dreaming that they steal from you that we give you below.

6 interpretations of dreaming that rob you

An occasional dream usually has no major interpretation in your life. Conversely, repetitive or insistent dreams can be a symptom of something you are trying to warn yourself. We leave you with 6 possible interpretations of dreaming that you are robbed if your case is the latter.

1. Fear of being robbed or consequences of a robbery

The most direct relation of why you have dreams in which you are robbed is that you have been the protagonist of a similar event. You may have seen a news story about a robbery near your home, or you have heard a story of a robbery from a person you know. It may also be that they have robbed you recently or that they have done it in the past and for some reason it has awakened the memory in you.

It is not uncommon for those who are victims of robbery to develop post-traumatic stress disorder. In turn, and according to the studies Y the investigations, it is also frequent that sleep disorders are manifested. If you have interacted in any way with an episode of theft (directly or indirectly), then you can develop dreams in which this action is the protagonist.

2. Your life or privacy is exposed

Thefts, especially of mobile phones, often cause many insecurities regarding the leakage of private information.

If you have been the victim of a robbery, you surely know that one of the feelings after it is vulnerability. You feel vulnerable both physically and emotionally. Not only because of the experience itself (aggression, violence, beatings, and so on), but also because of its repercussions (data leakage, access to personal information, and other examples).

For all this, dreaming of a robbery can be interpreted as a metaphor. That is, in your real life you have been the victim of an event that has exposed your privacy in one way or another or made you feel vulnerable. This can be understood in many ways: from leaking a personal secret to mass exposure to slander.

3. Someone has claimed something you did

The term is often used Stole to refer to an unfair appropriation of something. Stealing an idea, stealing a soccer game, or stealing from a partner are just a few examples. If we stick to this interpretation, dreaming of a robbery can mean that someone has appropriated something you did and you are not comfortable with it.

This can be extrapolated to something more general, such as that you have been the victim of unfair treatment or that you have competed under unfavorable conditions. Any type of event that you can qualify as unfair can translate into dreaming that you are robbed. If you are the one who commits the act in the dream, then it is an indication from your unconscious that you are sorry for something unfair you did.

4. You do not feel trust towards someone close

A person who has been the victim of a robbery will almost always develop feelings of mistrust. He will not only do it before the assailant (or before those who look like him), but also to wander alone, dress in a certain way, carry valuables and so on. By excellence, dreaming of a robbery can be a sign that you distrust someone close to you.

It can be a co-worker, a friend, a family member, or your own partner. You do not distrust that he may steal something from you, but you do it in relation to his loyalty, his values, his fidelity or his honesty. Their ambiguous attitude, your hunches, or the rumors you’ve heard can make you distrust that person even though you don’t have hard evidence about it.

5. You have lost something very important in your life

Material or emotional losses can be repeatedly expressed in dreams.

The most important material consequence after a robbery is the loss of something that you appreciate or that in any case belonged to you. In dreams, this action can exemplify the loss you have had in real life. It can be from an object that you cannot find, someone who is no longer part of your life or something much more abstract such as love, happiness or hope.

6. You have had economic losses (or will have them)

A different interpretation to the previous idea is that theft in the dream can be a metaphor for past, present or future financial difficulties. For example, money invested in the stock market, in a material good, in stocks or in a venture in which you have deposited all your savings.

Since the act of being robbed exemplifies a material loss, in your dreams this can translate as a concern that you have for your finances. For the ones you have lost, the ones you are losing or the ones you are about to lose. This is a very explicit interpretation that you can easily corroborate in real life.

All interpretations of dreaming about a robbery have a place in your day to day. You just have to establish the lines that allow you to join common points, so you will find the reason why you are having these dreams. They are always associated with negative aspects, so that you can also dream of other similar experiences that make you feel unpleasant.

