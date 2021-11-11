The most common thing for all people is to limit themselves to thinking that the names of the different companies that we find all over the world are simply a nomenclature. In several cases this may be so, but the Asian culture its alot deeper when choosing a company name.

Despite its undoubted popularity, either due to the quality of its devices or due to the events that have occurred, few users really know the origin of the word Huawei , that is, the name of the company, which is quite curious and significant.

For them, symbology is present in all elements, including names. The ‘Huawei’ concept is composed of two ideograms extracted from the Chinese characters called kanjis. The first of them (Hua) means China, although it is also used as an adjective. In this case your translation would be magnificent. On the other hand, the second ideogram (Wei) represents a achievement.

In this way, the word Huawei in full would mean something like “Chinese Achievement” or “Magnificent Achievement”. It certainly corresponds closely to the facts, since the success of the company years ago is undeniable.

The CEO has spoken

A few months ago the Rotating CEO of the Asian brand, Guo Ping, received a question regarding just this question. The interviewer, Takeuchi Ryo, mentions that the literal meaning of the word ‘Huawei’ is ‘For China’.

Guo Ping argues that during the 1980s there was a huge number of Chinese companies that used the character ‘Hua’ in their denominations. At that time, the current president of Huawei Technologies, Ren Zhengfei, was not convinced by the name that the entity has today.

The boss wanted the word in question to end in a syllable pronounced with an open mouth. Some of the examples provided by the leader were “Huada” or Huafa ”, although the option we know today was definitely chosen.

This is mainly due to the ease of pronunciation. Choosing another alternative might have meant that the name was not so catchy, since there are different ways of pronouncing Huawei depending on each person. The particular thing about it is that it really we are speaking in chinese when we mention his name.