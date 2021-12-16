What do Amazfit watches lack to be perfect?

The software that these accessories use is by no means outdated, quite the opposite. For this reason it is illogical that they cannot execute minimum requirements applications , like for example some where you can Consult information current.

However, it is not gold everything that shines. Despite the fact that smart watches increasingly have properties that provide greater accessibility , there are some tools that incomprehensibly have not yet been incorporated to none of those available. These are some of the features we miss on Amazfit devices to make them completely perfect.

In this way you could be aware of what is happening in the world without having to consult your phone. Another test is the occasional low-consumption game to entertain us on the bus or subway. It could retrieve the classic snake or take care of a child as if of a Tamagotchi it was. They are not very demanding applications, so the battery would not suffer excessively.

Pay with NFC

It is illogical that simpler accessories in terms of the number of functions, such as the xiaomi smart bracelets have a property that cannot be effected in Amazfit watches. Specifically, it is the faculty of pay with your watch using NFC technology.

It is a tool that has spread globally. Above all, with the appearance of the coronavirus, which has led to digital payments. In fact, NFC is used by millions of users through their respective mobiles.

Send messages with voice

If one of the strengths of smartwatches is accessibility, it is not understood how none of them yet have it. technology needed to send voice messages. Be careful, it does not have to be through audios, but with a methodology similar to how voice dictation works in Android Auto.

Thanks to this addition we could send a message without having to take your phone out of your pocket. Incorporating this function would imply an increase in the product, since it would be necessary to integrate a microphone good enough so that the audio it receives is correct.

These are some of the implements that Amazfit smartwatches need to shine as an accessory. It is true that they already enjoy extreme fame, but a step forward is missing. A new way to attract users that is not simply based on control, but on interaction. While it is true that the cost of them would increase considerably in some cases, but surely there are people willing to pay for better access to their smartphone.