Fasting cardio Running fit is the most common way to do cardio along with walking.

Something very important to keep in mind is that you have the false belief that doing cardio on an empty stomach will allow us burn more fat, but this is just a myth.

Although the difference is obvious, running, unlike walking, allows us to do our cardio faster. Even so, running at a specific point of the day can have its benefits and contraindications, and we will discuss it below.

Profits

Yeah come on lack of time in our day to day Doing it as soon as we get up will give us a feeling that we have already done our first task of the day and we will be more relieved.

When doing it on an empty stomach, we will feel lighter since we will not have food in our digestive system.

If we start the day doing physical exercise, our brain and nervous system in general will be activated and, probably, we will be more efficient in other tasks of our day to day

and, probably, we will be more efficient in other tasks of our day to day Although it is true and I have commented before, doing cardio on an empty stomach will not make us lose more fat than doing it after taking an intake. Despite this, when we have to do extreme definitions, yes, a greater efficiency in fat loss has been observed when it is done on an empty stomach.





Contraindications

If we have little time to rest and we have to wake up earlier, one of the three legs of health (healthy eating, physical exercise and rest), could be harmed.





The fact of having eaten before doing cardio, allows us to have greater glycogen stores, so doing it on an empty stomach could interfere with being effective doing our cardio.

If we are people “long sleepers“That is to say, people who need a lot of sleep and who find it difficult to clear up, doing it on an empty stomach could affect our performance, since we would not be giving everything, unlike the”short sleepers“.

