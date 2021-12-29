What are refined carbohydrates and why are they not in the diet?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 8 minutes

A high consumption of refined carbohydrates and added sugar has been linked to a greater presence of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular problems and obesity. But not all carbohydrates are created equal, and there are healthy sources too.

These days, low-carb diets are talked about a lot for their potential health benefits. But, beyond the quantity, it is also important to take into account the quality of these and try avoid refined carbohydrates in the diet as much as possible.

Refined grains and added sugars are abundant in many people’s diets. Unlike these, there are better versions that provide vitamins, minerals and fiber, among other nutrients. Therefore, they become more suitable options, since they can be considered nutritious foods and not just energy.

Therefore, it is important to know where they are in order to make a conscious choice. In the following article, you will discover what refined cereals are, what foods they are found in and why you should substitute them for other options.

What are refined carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are a quick source of energy, except in the case of those of whole grain whose assimilation is slower.

Carbohydrates (also known as “carbohydrates” or “carbohydrates”) are one of the three major groups of macronutrients, along with fats and proteins. It is necessary to provide them in the diet, as they develop important functions in the body.

In addition to their energy action, they are also food for intestinal bacteria and are part of the structure of cells, tissues and organs. However, there are many types of carbohydrates and not all are equally healthy.

In their original state, whole grains are whole seeds that contain their parts intact.. They all have the same structure that contains 3 parts. The outermost is bran and it is abundant in fiber.

Inside, you will find the germ (where vitamins and minerals are concentrated) and the endosperm. This last part is the largest in proportion and consists of starch and protein.

Through the refining process, the cereals are stripped of the bran and the germ. Therefore, the only remaining part is starch, whereby the refined grains become an energy substrate with a small part of protein.

Ground and white cereals are easier to chew and cook, and their color appears to be more attractive to the consumer. In addition, by losing the germ and fats they are not so sensitive to oxidize and acquire a rancid taste. For these reasons, the food industry has greatly promoted the use of refined carbohydrates. Among the main sources are:

White rice in all its varieties (bomba, basmati, jasmine, sushi …)

White wheat flour and all its derivatives: bread, toast, tortillas, pasta, pizza dough, etc. Also, versions of other refined grains such as rye, quinoa, buckwheat, etc.

Breakfast cereals made with refined flours. Most of those on the market contain high amounts of added sugar.

Many made like cookies, snacks, ready meals, etc.

Why refined carbohydrates are not recommended

To this day, most nutrition professionals recommend the intake of whole grains. In the main dietary guides, such as that of 2020-2025 United States, it is recommended that these represent at least 50% of the total carbohydrates present in the diet.

This is, without a doubt, due to the greater benefits that these entail. Find out below some of the reasons why it is preferable not to choose refined carbohydrates.

They are less nutritious

During the refining process, the bran and germ are removed from the cereal grains. This means that they also lose the fiber, minerals and vitamins that they contain.

Due to the importance of carbohydrates in most current diets, this is an aspect to consider. Opting for wholegrain versions or legumes means an interesting contribution of phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, manganese, vitamin E and folic acid.

They lose fiber, a protective nutrient against some diseases

The fibrous parts are also lost in refined cereals. A basic component in the diet during all stages of life and which costs to cover the recommended amounts.

For years, research shows a positive relationship between dietary fiber intake and the incidence of some diseases. People who tend to eat more fiber have a lower risk of developing coronary heart disease, stroke, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and certain digestive diseases.

It should be added that these benefits are not due only to the presence of fiber. Foods that are richer in fiber and complex carbohydrates (fruits, vegetables, legumes or whole grains) also have a significant amount of other very interesting nutrients associated with better health.

They offer less feeling of satiety

The feeling of satiety is a complex process where several components come into play. It seems that the composition of the meals and the macronutrients present also play an important role.

Protein and fiber they are two of the most effective components to generate satiety. Foods that contain fiber are digested slowly, stay longer in the stomach, and stimulate the secretion of hormones linked to satiety.

Fiber is completely lost in refined carbohydrates. On the other hand, these are foods with a high glycemic index. After its ingestion, glucose levels drop rapidly, which promotes hunger and stimulates parts of the brain related to desire and reward.

This fact is important in the prevention and treatment of obesity. Choosing refined carbohydrates could lead to eating more of each person’s energy requirements and this, in turn, lead to weight gain.

They provide energy, but very quickly

Once ingested, the body uses refined carbohydrates more quickly than whole ones. For this reason, a rapid energy supply is achieved that also tends to descend rapidly. Thus, fatigue and the need to eat again may appear faster.

How to Replace Refined Carbs with Healthier Options

Replace refined grains with whole grains for better nutrition.

In general, foods that provide carbohydrates in their whole form are healthy and highly nutritious options. As an example, these are some of the best alternatives to start eliminating refined foods from the diet

Oat flakes, rye, corn, spelled, etc. You can also choose toasted flakes or whole grain puffed cereals without added sugar.

Wholemeal flour, wholemeal bread and wholemeal pasta. Although the legislation with the labeling of whole grain products is stricter, it is necessary to read the labels to choose a 100% whole product.

Although the legislation with the labeling of whole grain products is stricter, it is necessary to read the labels to choose a 100% whole product. Brown rice to replace white rice. Also, you can choose other whole grains (quinoa, millet, rye, buckwheat, etc.) or tubers such as potato and sweet potato.

Fruit, nuts and yogurts are the perfect foods to have as a dessert and a snack. In this way, they replace the snacks and the most common sweets that are made with refined flours and added sugar.

Also, do not forget that there are other foods that provide complex carbohydrates and that, likewise, they are essential foods on a day-to-day basis. These are legumes, fruits, and vegetables.

Now, it should be noted that the advice to consume whole foods also has its exceptions. In some situations, it is preferable to eat easy-to-digest foods and low-fiber diets. In addition, if the current fiber consumption is rather low, it should be introduced gradually.

There are very healthy foods with which to replace the refined carbohydrates in the diet

Carbohydrates or carbohydrates are one of the components of food. Leaving aside the debate about which is the appropriate quantity, it is convenient to look at its type and quality to be able to choose the most appropriate and healthy ones.

Currently, a large proportion of refined carbohydrates are consumed. This process removes the parts of the cereal grain where fiber, minerals, vitamins and a small portion of fatty acids are concentrated. Therefore, very interesting nutrients for health are lost.

However, whole grains contain them, so it is preferable to introduce them in the day to day in place of refined ones. It has been observed that they can have positive effects on the regulation of hunger, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases or the control of body weight.

When thinking of carbohydrates, it is highly recommended to avoid all highly processed products, give preference to whole grains and all their derivatives (bread, pasta, etc.) and do not forget other healthier sources such as legumes, fruits and vegetables.

